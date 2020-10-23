Fee changes at the Giles County Animal Shelter have been approved by the county commission.
Animal Shelter Director Morgan Sutton recommended to Public Service Committee members last week that the shelter’s adoption fee be $10 instead of $20. This, she said will compensate for other charges that are included with the adoption fee.
“We do have to stay at a reasonable price comparable to other shelters around us,” Sutton added.
After getting a contract through a different supplier with better rates, the parvo/distemper vaccinations that were previously $15 are now $10, Sutton said, and it will also include the Bordetella vaccine for kennel cough.
“If anyone knows about kennel cough, it spreads like wildfire and is very contagious with other dogs,” she explained. “And most of the strays that come in are not vaccinated.”
A spay/neuter deposit will still apply to puppies that are not old enough to be spayed or neutered.
“There are some people that do it at a very young age,” Sutton acknowledged. “I agree with the state that it should not be done until six months of age.”
Dogs that are six months of age or older will receive the parvo/distemper with Bordetella included.
Sutton informed the committee that a veterinarian is now signing off for her to perform rabies vaccinations.
“That is something that has been a struggle for me in the past to be able to get an appointment for a dog with the vet, transport it, get the rabies vaccination,” she explained. “If they have an appointment available.”
Sutton also told the committee that it was state law that a dog six months of age or older could not be released without a rabies vaccination, even if it is going back to its owner.
A $15 fee has been added to cover that vaccine, which Sutton assured is comparative to what other veterinarians charge.
A heartworm test is another addition to the services the shelter is now providing for a $5 fee.
“They are very pricey, so I will only perform heartworm tests on dogs that are adopted or if the rescue specifically asks for it because there is a concern,” she said.
After a dog has been spayed or neutered, Sutton can release them to be adopted. If they have not been altered, there is a state requirement for a 30-day grace period for the procedure to be done.
Sutton informed the committee that she could then refund them the $50 spay/neuter deposit,after which the total puppy (under six months of age) adoption fee would be $20 instead of the previous $35. Due to the addition of the heartworm test, the adult (over six months of age) adoption fee is going from $35 to $40.
“We are providing more services but trying to keep our prices similar to other shelters,” Sutton asserted.
Boarding fees will be a flat $5 per day after 24 hours. Boarding fees will no longer be applicable to the day dogs are booked into the shelter, but instead after a 24-hour intake.
“There have been too many situations to where we have a dog impounded, and the owner finds out before we close and they’re coming to get it,” Sutton included. “I just don’t feel right charging them boarding when I may not have even given the dog food yet.”
When asked about a spay/neuter deposit not being applied to dogs over six months of age, Sutton said this is due to a sponsorship program where several business owners and individuals in the community have donated money or sponsored a dog to have the surgery.
“That has really taken off well, and I really plan on keeping that up,” Sutton said.
Sutton said it is her goal to have the dogs altered before they are adopted.
The county commission unanimously approved the new fees at its monthly meeting Monday.
Quarterly Report
At last week’s committee meeting, Sutton provided the animal shelter’s quarterly report, which was also presented to the full commission Monday.
July to September
The animal control officer responded to 91 calls in the county and 50 in the city. He responded to three after hours calls, eight dog bites, eight livestock calls and 24 welfare checks.
There were 44 dogs impounded: three of which were adopted, six were claimed by their owner and 33 went to rescue. Due to aggression and/or bites, two dogs were euthanized and two were dead on arrival. Live release rate was 93 percent.
From fees charged, the revenue generated was $355 and monetary donations were $3,061.
State Inspection
Sutton informed the committee last week that the shelter passed its state inspection and was now a state certified animal control agency.
“That meant a lot to me,” Sutton added. “I’ve been working on that since I started there.”
Future Expansion
County Executive Melissa Greene spoke to the committee about an upcoming expansion to the animal shelter. This will be in addition to the existing building.
After losing contact with the previously hired architect/engineer, Greene said she has hired the Emmett Smith Contracting firm the county has worked with on other projects to complete the project. The addition will be handicap accessible, meet all ADA requirements and have the needed kennels.
Greene said she anticipates construction to begin in early spring.
Greene also informed the committee that “prices of construction have skyrocketed over the past year.” With the $100,000 that has been approved to go toward its construction, she said she would discuss the rest of the financing at a later meeting.
