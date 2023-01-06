After learning the makeup of the Giles County E-911 Communications Board was “unlawful,” the board has been re-appointed with proper membership.
Following a previous board meeting, County Executive Graham Stowe was informed elected officials should not be serving on the board.
“E-911 board should not be politicized,” Stowe said during the Dec. 20 meeting, adding that “elected officials and people that worked for those elected officials constituted the board, that was a conflict.”
After meeting with the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board, Stowe said he was told “what you are doing is unlawful.”
He said reconstituting the board was necessary to comply.
The E-911 board members and officers (elected as such during the Dec. 20 meeting) now consist of Giles County Fire and Rescue Chief Bill Myers, chairman; Giles EMS Director Roy Griggs, vice chairman; Interim Director of Emergency Management Josh Young, secretary/treasurer; County Commissioner and Minor Hill Mayor Tracy Wilburn as a citizen-at-large member; Kenneth Bass for the Pulaski Police Department; Joe Purvis for the Giles County Sheriff’s Department; Matthew Wysock and Dr. Beth Louie, both as citizen-at-large members.
According to a statement from the OEM office, “Stowe appointed this board and it also was approved by the county commission. All appointees were chosen per TCA guidelines and with the advice of the ECB’s General Counsel.”
“I just want to reconfirm my role here is no longer as a board member. I’m here to answer any questions or give y’all support,” Stowe said, adding that he could work on the bylaws to reflect these changes to be presented at the next meeting.
In other business during its meeting, the E-911 board:
• Heard the financial report is getting better with categorization and is being condensed where it had duplicate accounts and line items requiring zero dollars.
The board approved the report.
• Received and approved the audit report that included corrective action for late submissions. E-911 Director Gwen Gracy’s name needed to be added causing the submissions to not be accepted.
“It was a learning experience,” Gracy said, adding that she “actually enjoyed it” as there were details she “just didn’t know.”
• Heard an update about the CAD system and suggestion for considering another company.
• Heard that the approval from June 16, 2021, for the interlocal agreement to include Giles County Fire and Rescue for no fee had not been added and needed to be updated.
Myers said he would work on it and have it at the next meeting.
