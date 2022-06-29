The theft charge against a former Giles County Animal Control Officer who was indicted in December 2019 has been retired.
On June 22, John W. Murray stood before Circuit Court Judge Chris Sockwell, who accepted an agreed order from attorney A. Colbrook Baddour to retire the charge of theft over $2,500 against Murray for 90 days. Assistant District Attorney General Rebecca Parsons acknowledged that the DA’s office had reached that agreement.
The retirement of the case for 90 days, according to 22nd Judicial District Attorney General Brent Cooper, means if no issues arise in that time period the case will be dismissed with prejudice.
“First and foremost, I am proud of John, and I am happy that this ordeal is finally over for him,” Baddour wrote in a letter concerning the resolution of the case. “The Comptroller and County Executive’s Office rushed to judgment — which is very disappointing in a country where we value the presumption of innocence.”
After the 90-day retirement, Murray will be cleared of the charge that he stole a minimum of $3,780 paid in fees from the Giles County Rabies Control between 2015 and 2018 for his personal use. His employment was terminated Nov. 27, 2018.
Key to the state’s case, according to statements made by Baddour and Parsons in an April 2022 hearing, were receipts collected by former Rabies Control employee Leigh Brymer, who was called to testify in that hearing.
In that April hearing, Baddour questioned, as he did at the time of the indictment against his client, the validity of a state comptroller’s report that used receipts, which he argued were questionable, to draw the conclusion that Murray had done something wrong.
“The Comptroller’s investigator didn’t even bother trying to speak with John before (incorrectly) concluding he was guilty of wrongdoing,” Baddour’s letter states. “The fact that your government will put your liberty on the line, when there is zero credible evidence of wrongdoing, is truly astonishing.”
In arguing his motion on April 22 Baddour cited rules of evidence and court cases to defend his position that the court rule on the admissibility of the receipts at the center of the state’s case.
Specifically, Baddour asserted that the receipts or the source of the receipts, who he identified as Brymer, lacked trustworthiness as required in the rules of evidence.
“The motion asks the court to determine whether the source or method indicate trustworthiness or not,” Baddour said in April.
Sockwell questioned the weight of the evidence in the motion to which attorneys for both sides answered the evidence cited in the motion was vital to the case.
The testimony and information obtained during the April hearing included:
• Brymer was involved in writing receipts and, according to Baddour, wrote 70 percent of the receipts used in the case against Murray.
• Record keeping and accounting in the Rabies Control office in the 2015-18 timeframe was rated by District Attorney Investigator Tommy Goats as minus one on a scale of 1-10. Cash and checks were not deposited for 4-6 weeks and kept in an unlocked office drawer accessible to the public.
• Brymer told Goats that she pulled receipts for adoption fees and other fees paid to the Rabies Control office out of the trash. How the receipts were collected and maintained, and whether Brymer could testify to any receipts other than those she wrote, were questioned by Baddour.
• Brymer said she started pulling receipts out of the trash and hiding them until she could put them in her car. She told Goats in an interview that she held the receipts until 2018 when a new county executive took office whom she felt she could trust.
Baddour closed his arguments in the April hearing by saying he believed the receipts met the definition of not being trustworthy as laid out in the rules of evidence.
“This hearsay is the lynch pin,” Baddour said of Brymer’s testimony and the receipts that came from her, adding that the evidence at the heart of the state’s case needs to be clearly trustworthy when a man’s liberty is at stake. “It should not be allowed.”
Sockwell asked the attorneys to file briefs on case law dealing with similar situations before adjourning the hearing in April.
Before doing so he commented on the poor record keeping, saying “careless is probably an understatement.”
Sockwell acknowledged that the reliability of the records was questionable.
“I’m going to agree that the testimony I’ve heard today does make the reliability of these records problematic,” Sockwell said. “There’s not a lot of confidence that these [records] are even accurate.”
Last week, prior to starting local Chancery Court proceedings, Sockwell accepted the agreement between Murray and the state that the charge against him be retired for 90 days, then dismissed with prejudice.
“Wednesday’s resolution comes nearly four years after the allegations against John were first made,” Baddour’s letter states. “During that time, John lost his job, had his integrity publicly called into question and incurred significant expense. John maintained his innocence from the very beginning and insisted that the government prove its allegations, which it could not do.
“John Murray is owed an apology — I hope he gets one,” Baddour’s letter concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.