While multi-family residential use was previously permittable within the C1 district of downtown Pulaski, the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission voted to keep residents off the ground floor and limit residential living to the second floor and above.
This modification also included that basements would not count as a story, but basements that meet code could possibly qualify as residential space.
“This was done for better ‘clarity,’ Pulaski Regional Planning Commission Chairman Tony Gomillion said during the commission’s March 25 meeting.
The decision came after months of discussion about whether or not to allow residential living on the ground floor for single-family use and the realization that multi-family residential was allowed.
“Business owners are saying, ‘Don’t let that happen, don’t let that happen,’” commission member Robert Bee said.
Mayor Pat Ford said he had gotten correspondence from business owners, the chamber and main street directors asking for changes to not be made without them getting to be “part of that conversation,” adding that he would like to look at residential expansion in locations that will not be in the downtown area but are currently part of the C1 district.
City Administrator Terry Harrison said if the commission voted to not allow multifamily, they could come back later and redefine the district.
“The C1 district is too large and actually expands out a couple of blocks each way and runs in different ways,” Harrison said, adding it could be more narrowly defined to the area they are trying to preserve.
The commission agreed they would review sooner than later the redefining of the C1 district while still being protective of the historic downtown. They discussed the possibility of having a specially called work session and coming up with some ideas ahead of time to print and send out.
“The intent is to protect the downtown district but be as accommodating toward those things that are going to enhance the community as we can,” Gomillion said.
Rezoning for Apartments
Ryan Thompson, owner of a local steel building company, requested the rezoning of property he wants to build apartments on at 914 North First Street, across from Silver Leaf Antiques, formerly Millie’s Past to Present Flea Market.
The commission approved the request to be sent to the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen for consideration of rezoning the location, which is partially C3 general commercial property, to R4 high density residential. The backside of the property is already zoned as R4.
If approved, the apartments will consist of two quad units and the possibility of four more each having four apartments per unit with two bedrooms and one and a half baths.
“We appreciate your initiative making Pulaski better. We are all about it,” Gomillion insisted.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved Robert Bee as secretary.
The commission next meets at noon Thursday, April 22, at City Hall.
