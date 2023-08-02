The new traffic signal at the intersection of Mill and Poplar streets cost approximately $100,000 to install, according to information shared at a recent Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. The signal seen in the distance at the intersection of Mill Street and West College Street will be replaced next, and is expected to also exceed $100,000 in cost. Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
Traffic has been a recurring topic at Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen meetings recently.
Specifically, Alderman Jerry Bryant reported to his fellow board members that the citizens on Brindley Drive who requested a speed hump in the residential neighborhood say the speed hump has had the desired effect of slowing drivers down.
Bryant’s comments were made during the city council’s July 10 work session, where he also brought up the possibility of putting traffic signals in front of Walmart on West College Street and in front of Quik Mart on Mill Street.
Bryant started the discussion by asking if there were any other possible remedies other than traffic signals to decrease the number of wrecks in those two places.
Chief of Police John Dickey acknowledged that speeding is one of the biggest complaints his department gets other than dogs, adding that they are working to address drivers speeding with unmarked cars and other measures.
“Speed is not the factor,” Dickey said. “It’s carelessness for most of them.”
As for putting up traffic signals, City Administrator Terry Harrison pointed out that Mill Street is a state highway, which means it would have to come through the state process for determining if it is needed.
Harrison advised the board that the traffic signal at the intersection of Mill Street and Poplar Street was recently redone at a cost of approximately $100,000 and the intersection of West College Street and Mill Street will be getting a traffic signal upgrade that is expected to cost in excess of $100,000.
In the past, Harrison said, the city has looked at putting a traffic signal on West College Street at the Westgate Shopping Center, but was told it was too close to the signal at the Highway 64 Bypass.
“All traffic lights are regulated by the state uniform traffic manual,” he said, adding that it has distance requirements between lights.
Dickey made the observation that sometimes there can be too many traffic signals that can disrupt the flow of traffic.
“Most of it is poor driving or distracted driving,” Dickey said.
Harrison said he would talk with a local engineer to find out what the city’s options are concerning traffic signals in those two areas.
