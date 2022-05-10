A grant for airport funding and an update on one of Pulaski’s newest restaurants led discussion at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s regular meeting today (Tuesday).
Among the items on the city council’s agenda was a resolution to authorize the mayor and city recorder to enter into a contract with the State of Tennessee for a $32,000 grant from the FAA American Rescue Plan Act (APPA) funding for airports, which the board approved.
Beer Board
Jack Pfeiffer with the Union Restaurant Group d/b/a (doing business as) Kitchen 218 at 218 N. First St. said the restaurant has “currently fully passed with the state” and is waiting for a “physical inspection” which he expected to be done by Thursday.
“As long as we can get everything wrapped up this week, we are planning on having soft openings Friday and Saturday and opening our doors Monday,” Pfeiffer said, adding that about 31 staff have been hired.
The board heard that since the restaurant was “barely” within 200 feet of the First United Methodist Church, a liquor permit through the state has been applied for. Mayor Pat Ford said if the restaurant obtains the permit from the state, it “automatically allows us to pass the beer permit for him.”
Pfeiffer said he has also received a letter from the head pastor and everyone on the church committee saying they had no issues with it.
The city council decided to recess the Beer Board meeting until Friday, May 13, at 9 a.m. to vote on the beer permit.
In other business during its meeting, the board:
• Approved a recommendation from the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission on first reading for the rezoning of Lot 5 and Lot 15 in Dan Speer Industrial Park from I-1 (light industrial) to I-2 (general industrial) and set the public hearing for May 24 at 12:05 p.m.
The city council will next meet at City Hall in work session Monday, May 16, at 4:30 p.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
