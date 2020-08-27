The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen is looking into the possibility of building a splash pad in place of the community pool at the Pulaski Recreation Center.
The idea was brought up by City Administrator Terry Harrison during the board’s Aug. 17 work session as an option to deal with nearly seven years of water loss issues. The alternative option would be to completely replace the pool. Both options are estimated to cost around $1 million.
During the board’s Aug. 25 city council meeting, Harrison said the construction of the splash pad would pay off in reduced labor and maintenance costs. The board authorized advertising for bids for the splash pad. The board also authorized Mayor Pat Ford and Harrison to enter into a contract for engineering services for the splash pad, as required by state law.
Solid Waste Removal
After weeks of discussing cost differences between two solid waste bids, the city voted 4-3 to refer the bids to Harrison, with Aldermen Randy Massey, Ricky Keith, Pat Miles and Jerry Bryant voting in favor and Aldermen Vicky Harwell, Hardin Franklin and Ford voting against.
Harrison immediately recommended rejecting both bids and extending the existing contract with Waste Management, citing a lower renewal rate than either of the submitted bids. The board then voted 5-2 to act on Harrison’s recommendation, with Massey, Keith, Miles, Bryant and Ford voting in favor and Harwell and Franklin voting against.
In other business, the board opened bids for the North First Street sidewalk project, voting unanimously to refer the bids to Harrison to review with authority to award.
The board also appointed Ford to approve PILOTs on behalf of the city and approved parade permits for the following: First United Methodist Church, Aug. 29; Rost Family, Sept. 5; Martin Methodist College, Sept. 6 and Sept. 10.
The board will next meet for a work session at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at City Hall.
Items expected to be on the agenda include discussion of: how to move forward the creation of a committee to address local social issues; the cost of maintenance and upkeep of Sam Davis Park, as suggested by Franklin; and a petition led by John Nelson to add an additional name to the announcer’s booth inside the George Martin Pressbox at Sam Davis Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.