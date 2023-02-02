PES Logo

The Pulaski Electric System (PES) Power Board began last week’s meeting with an introduction and oath of office for Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley.

City Attorney Andy Hoover conducted the swearing-in of Brindley that included agreeing to following the “Constitution of the United States of America, the State of Tennessee, the charter and municipal codes to the City of Pulaski and rules and procedures of the Pulaski Electric System.”

IMG_4611 web.jpg

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.