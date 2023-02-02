The Pulaski Electric System (PES) Power Board began last week’s meeting with an introduction and oath of office for Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley.
City Attorney Andy Hoover conducted the swearing-in of Brindley that included agreeing to following the “Constitution of the United States of America, the State of Tennessee, the charter and municipal codes to the City of Pulaski and rules and procedures of the Pulaski Electric System.”
The electric revenue for the month December included “a lot of red,” PES Chief Financial Officer Bobby Jones said.
The actual revenue for the month was $4,283,372, favorable to the budget by almost $600,000.
Purchase power for the month was “very unfavorable,” he said, adding that the “extreme cold” in December contributed to that.
“I think that will level out for the year,” Jones said.
The margin for December was $727,514, almost $250,000 unfavorable to the budget.
“All of that is really driven by the difference in our purchase power,” he said.
Actual capital was $795,448 and favorable for the month, and there was a cash flow deficit of $814,013.
Six months year-to-date was a “prettier picture,” Jones said, adding that there was “a lot of green for the year.”
Year-to-date revenue was favorable to budget by almost $4 million. Purchase power was favorable at six months. O&M was “right on track,” Jones said.
“We are not spending as much as we planned yet, a lot of stuff in progress,” Jones said. “But due to contractors, supply chain, we can’t spend it fast enough. Those bills are going to come in.”
Jones compared the figures to last year’s number, and of his findings, said there has not been “a shift in mix” (i.e., industrial, residential, small commercial) but “an increase in volume.”
“So, our sales volume is up 3.9 percent,” Jones said.
He also said TVA and PES had not increased their base rates, but the fuel cost adjustments were “significantly higher this year than it was last year.”
“So that fuel cost is just a pass through, PES doesn’t get any of that,” Jones said. “So, we collect it, but it’s passed through to TVA.”
Broadband revenue for the month of December was favorable with data revenue “offsetting the loss we got in video,” Jones said.
Margin for broadband was 7.4 percent favorable, O&M was unfavorable by $13,652, capital was $43,158 and cash flow surplus was $12,626.
Six months year-to-date revenue for broadband was 1.7 percent favorable, margin was favorable and cash flow was favorable to the plan.
In other business during its meeting Jan. 24, the board:
• Approved the revised purchase order to Altec for the V107 replacement to include an addition of $3,300.The board heard the surcharge was due to an increase in the chassis.
• Heard PES had received a response from the state that PES could proceed with purchases toward broadband expansion and approved the fiber materials bid.
• Approved a vegetation bid for Phase 1 of the fiber project to clear 84 miles of line with Affordable Tree Service Inc. at $378,250.
• Approved a bid for distribution breakers for protection coordination.
• Approved a $109,880 bid for Anthony Hill substation breakers and relays.
