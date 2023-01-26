With spring just around the corner, the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved some items at this week’s regular session in anticipation of the approaching change of the seasons.
With spring just around the corner, the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved some items at this week’s regular session in anticipation of the approaching change of the seasons.
Those items and others included:
• Approving the advertisement for bids for street paving.
City Administrator Terry Harrison said the street department has $750,000 in its budget for the work. The board also authorized entering into a contract for engineering services for $390,000 in state funds for additional paving on state approved streets.
Harrison said state funds will potentially go toward paving Bennett Drive and part of West College Street.
• Authorizing the mayor and city administrator to extend the city’s uniform contract with Cintas. Harrison said the city has used this company for employee uniforms for several years and he has received no complaints.
Cintas was willing to extend the contract at the same price, he said, adding that it was his recommendation for the city to extend with the company.
• Authorizing the mayor and city administrator to enter into a contract for Maplewood Cemetery with David Looney doing business as King’s Excavating with some changes.
Those changes included the cost of opening for a grave being set at $1,000 and opening for cremation at $575 for the first two years, then allowing up to a 10 percent increase in the third year, and a $1,300 cap set for plot sales.
• Approving a parade permit from the Giles County Inclusivity Coalition for June 3.
• Amending the city’s personnel policy. MTAS consultants have recommended changing some language in the city’s personnel policy for calculating holiday pay, Harrison said.
• Reauthorize advertising for bids for a fire department cascade system since no bids had been received due to an oversight.
• Setting the board’s annual Strategic Planning Session for Saturday, Feb. 18, from 8:30 a.m.– noon.
• Heard the city has received the keys to the Appertain building it approved purchasing last year.
Mayor J.J. Brindley said the board could meet him and Harrison at the property to walk through the building Friday at 1:30 p.m.
The board next meets at City Hall in work session Monday, Feb. 6, at 4:30 p.m.
Staff Writer
