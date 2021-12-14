Having a healthy downtown that is thriving, and the efforts thereof, takes a great deal of consideration from the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
William Hoelscher, part owner of Taps Off Main, a beer bar or hall (as advertised online and Facebook) that mostly serves craft beer and some appetizers, in Columbia, recently presented the board with a request to bring the same type of establishment to the Pulaski Square and the corner of Second and Madison streets (the old ACE, LLC Solar building).
“It is one of those places that you know people — some will say we are a bar, some will say we are not,” Hoelscher said. “We are very family-friendly. We have craft sodas for kids, coloring books on the wall, games as well, so we are a place to hang out.”
Hoelscher said that the Columbia location has been open for two and-a-half years and has become “known as the downtown Cheers.”
“Because we are a place for everybody,” he said. “We don’t discriminate. We are open to everybody. Again, it is just an opportunity for people to come in, hang out, see your neighbor, have, you know, just a local beer and then be on your way.”
Hoelscher said currently there is an ordinance that would prohibit his business concept from being on the Square.
City Attorney Andy Hoover explained that the ordinance was originally “designed to keep pool halls off the Square.”
“In order to have a tap room on the Square, there are three or four provisions that are somewhat unique to Pulaski,” Hoover said, citing the municipal code that those provisions include “adequate seating and sanitary kitchen and dining room equipment and a seating capacity to be able to serve 50 persons at the same time at tables, number two you have to serve one meal per day for at least five days a week with the exception of holidays and the serving of meals must be the principal business conducted, so you have to open as a restaurant and number three you have to not only have that number of meals but you have to meet with the city administrator once a year and show that at least 50 percent of your gross revenue has come from food
sales.”
“Those are tough standards that, unless you are truly a restaurant, you are not going to be able to meet that,” Hoover said.
Hoover added that these additions to the ordinance were only put in about 10 years ago.
“I think we have these laws that are in place that are defensive from what we don’t want but they are blocking what we do want,” Giles Chamber CEO Jessie Parker said. “I would hope that we could get our ordinances lined up so we can continue to grow.”
Parker said she “constantly hears about nightly entertainment on the Square.”
“While this particular one might be a great concept, what are we opening the door to that other people might not want?” Mayor Pat Ford asked. “What is it that we are blocking that we may be opening doors to?”
After much discussion, City Administrator Terry Harrison suggested he, Hoelscher, Hoover and Chief of Police John Dickey get together and come back with possibilities for the board to consider.
“Because you all could be here discussing this all night and still have questions,” Harrison said.
In other business during its Dec. 6 work session, the board:
• Received an update from Pulaski Electric System (PES) CEO Scott Newton.
• Discussed an appropriation of up to $175,000 for lighting at the Giles County Rotary Soccer Complex.
