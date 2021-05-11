The Giles County branch of the NAACP has requested the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen relieve what they called years of flooding and sewer issues in neighborhoods inside the city limits.
Present at the city council’s May 3 work session, citizens and NAACP members presented a petition that states these flood concerns should be fixed straightaway as they have become hazardous to those living in Meadowbrook Subdivision as well as Childress, Spear, North Third, McGrew, West Woodring, North First, Sumpter, Spotwood and Turner streets.
Jenny Brown, a resident of Meadowbrook for 43 years, said she has called multiple times concerning the sewer backing up in her front and backyard. Brown added that the city would send someone out to fix it but the issue has recurred time and time again.
City Administrator Terry Harrison said he was not aware of Brown’s particular problem and he would send the crew to run a line and determine what was causing the backup.
As far as flooding in the ditches, Harrison said a study from eight or so years ago concluded that the ditches are not owned by the city, so legally they can not work on them. If a neighbor is not keeping theirs cleaned out, then the responsibility falls on them.
“We need to look at ways to solve the problem,” Mayor Pat Ford said. “Let us do our homework.”
Unsafe Structures
The city council was to vote on a change in ordinance on unsafe and dilapidated structures at its regular session May 11. It will be decided if the city administrator, who at this time is Harrison, or his designee will have the final say on if a structure is unfit or if the board will make that determination.
Ford asked City Attorney Andy Hoover to “write it up both ways” for the city council to consider at the meeting.
In other business during its regular session April 27, the board:
• Approved advertising for bids for air packs for the fire department to be purchased in the next fiscal year.
• Approved rezoning property at 914 N. First St.
• Approved advertising for bids for timber to be cut and cleared from the northern flight approach of the Abernathy Field Airport. Ford said it was a safety hazard for the trees to be there.
• Heard appropriations would continue to be discussed at the next work session May 17.
• After a request for a refund for a plot, heard a policy for Maplewood Cemetery needed to be created.
The board will next meet for a work session at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, at City Hall.
