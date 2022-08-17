Outgoing County Executive Melissa Greene honored the current county commission in its final session Monday.
The current county commission was elected in August 2018 and will see just over half of its members remain for a new term in September.
“It’s amazing how fast time can fly by,” Greene said in her final address to the commission. “Giles County is the greatest county because of the people and a lot of those are sitting in this room right now. This group of commissioners has done a remarkable job of moving Giles County forward.”
Greene recalled the effects of the COVID pandemic and how the commission and county employees worked diligently to keep the county’s daily business going.
She noted the first declaration of local emergency made on April 3, 2020, and the behind the scenes battles to protect Giles County from potential outside threats.
Ultimately, Greene remembered the 199 Giles Countians lost so far to COVID.
“Even though we’ve experienced some of the darkest days I hope Giles County does, this group persevered and made great strides for Giles County,” she said, sharing a list of just some of those accomplishments, which included:
• Creating a capital projects fund and growing it to $5 million.
• Adding a convenience center in Minor Hill and a drive-thru window for the county clerk’s office.
• Completing an ADA self-assessment which the county can use as a road map going forward.
• Responsible for a new user-friendly county website that offers online services never before available.
• Created a master plan for the Giles County Agri Park and worked to secure a grant to build a safe storm shelter that will double as a 400-person event center.
• Worked with the Giles County Board of Education to put “our money where our mouth is” and put money forward with the school board to start a schools renovation project.
• Set aside $5 million for high speed internet throughout the county with three companies named as finalists to cover approximately 80 percent of the county.
• Secured more than $12 million in grants over four years.
• Did not raise property taxes.
• Remained one of two debt-free counties in the state.
• Started their tenure with a fund balance of $11 million and left with approximately $16 million plus the capital improvement fund.
“Thank you for your service,” Greene said. “This is a hard and thankless job at times. Thank you for what you’ve done.”
Commissioner Roger Reedy turned the praise back to Greene, which led to an extended standing ovation for the outgoing county executive.
“She’s done a very good job,” Reedy said. “There just a whole host of projects that’s been completed here and she gives us credit. The credit really belongs to her.”
Outgoing commissioners Tommy Pollard, Stoney Jackson and Bill Cary each spoke, thanking their fellow commissioners for their cooperation and hard work.
Jackson, the longest serving commissioner on the current commission, said he has enjoyed 24-plus years on the commission, and left the nine new commissioners coming into county government a little advice.
“Congratulations to the new commissioners on your accomplishments,” he said. “You can’t change the world. You can’t make new laws. The legislature tells you what you can do.”
Jackson also expressed his pride in Greene’s accomplishments along with Beth Moore-Sumners and Finance Office and all of the county departments.
Pollard noted how well the commission worked together through disagreements over his 16 years. He wished the newly elected officials the best of luck.
“I pray God blesses you,” Pollard said. “The best honor is y’all having me as chaplain. That’s a high honor.”
Cary also noted the way commissioners have worked to disagree in agreeable ways over his 12-year tenure.
The nine commissioners not returning in September received a gift from the county. They were: Terry Harwell, Harold Brooks, Larry Worsham, Pollard, Duane Jones, Rodney Journey, Mike Cesarini, Jackson and Cary.
Swearing in for the county officials elected Aug. 4 is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 26 in the county commission courtroom on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
The full Aug. 15 county commission meeting is available to view on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube channel.
In their final session, the current county commission:
• Heard from Giles County Director of Schools Vickie Beard that for the first time in 10 years the Giles County School System earned the highest state rating available.
• Voted to move elected officials’ surety bonds into the county’s insurance policy for a potential annual savings of approximately $7,000.
• Elected David Boyd judicial commissioner and elected new and renewal Notaries Public at Large.
• Approved a lease agreement for the Giles County School System.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding for the University of Tennessee Southern to use the Campbellsville Spring Property to conduct research.
• Set speed limits on three roads. Scenic Drive and Scenic Circle were set at 30 mph and Buford Station Road was set at 55 mph.
• Heard a report from EDC Director David Hamilton. (See the Pulaski City Council article in this edition for the same report.)
