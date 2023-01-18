Beginning in February, Giles County will increase the amount it pays toward employee insurance premiums in an effort to retain and recruit employees.
The Giles County Commission held its monthly meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17, with 20-of-21 commissioners present.
The Giles County Commission approved a resolution by a vote of 18-2 Tuesday that significantly impacts the amount of money the county contributes to Highway Department and county department employees’ health insurance costs.
County Executive Graham Stowe briefly explained that the county has been struggling to get and keep employees. Bonuses targeted to specific departments, he said, have been a stop gap effort. Helping employees with the costs of their health benefits, Stowe said, “is the best path forward for retention and recruitment.”
The increase in the county’s contribution to health benefits does not include school system employees because the school system’s insurance is separate from the county. Approximately 200 county department and Highway Department employees would be affected by the change if they use health insurance provided through the county.
Insurance cost for employees decreases depending on the coverage they choose.
Employee-only plans could save employees approximately $50 per month while plans that cover employee, spouse and children could save the an employee approximately $930 per month.
Acknowledging that the county’s employees are its greatest asset, Commissioner Matt Rubelsky also noted that health benefits savings is a way to help retain and attract employees by allowing them to save money each month.
However, Rubelsky warned that the cost to the county will be a growing expense that will continually hit the county.
The question of how much that growing expense will be was enough for Commissioner Matthew Hopkins to balk at the idea.
“I do have concerns with agreeing to unknown expenses,” Hopkins said. “I don’t know how that’s supporting the people of my district or this county.”
Commissioner Terry Jones, who sponsored the resolution, said he has friends that work in many of the county’s departments. Even with the change, Jones said Giles County still won’t be able to compete in benefits with Maury County.
“We’ve got to do something besides a band aid approach,” Jones said, alluding to one-time bonuses the county has paid and was recently considering. “We are also charged with providing services to the county, keeping high caliber employees with the county. It doesn’t do any good to have a $1 million road grader and nobody to drive it.”
Jones said cutting the employees’ monthly insurance costs puts money back in their pockets.
Still, several commissioners in favor and opposed to the issue raised concerns of the future costs.
When asked about how much it could cost the county going forward, Stowe said it is difficult to predict how many employees will take advantage of it.
The commission did pass an amendment to the resolution presented by Commissioner Caleb Savage to make sure a spousal waiver is included in the health benefits plan. The spousal waiver would require the spouse of any county employee whose employer offers health insurance to take that insurance.
Commissioner Gayle Jones said she believes the health benefits initiative is premature, noting that counting the potential costs is vital to fiscal responsibility. She also questioned whether the initiative will solve the county’s employee problems considering the county’s low unemployment rate.
Gayle Jones asked to postpone the resolution and come back with hard figures on projected future costs.
Some attempts were made among commissioners to estimate costs, but without information on how many employees will participate it was just speculation.
The resolution passed by a vote of 18-2. Voting in favor were commissioners Erin Curry, Jim Lathrop, Joyce Woodard, Terry Jones, David Wamble, Tracy Wilburn, David Adams, Annelle Guthrie, Roger Reedy, Savage, Brad Butler, Rubelsky, Evan Baddour, Rose Brown, Joseph Sutton, Shelly Goolsby, Judy Pruett and Maurice Woodard. Voting against were commissioners Hopkins and Gayle Jones.
Employees currently on county insurance will realize savings beginning in February. That will cost the county approximately $50,000 through the end of the 2022-23 budget year, with department heads agreeing to absorb most of the cost in their budgets.
Priorities Resolution
The majority of commissioners voted to send back to its Budget Committee a resolution setting forth budgetary priorities for the upcoming budgeting process.
Stating that stewardship of the public purse wisely and judiciously is the primary responsibility of the Giles County Commission, the proposed budget would set forth budgetary distinctions between vital governmental functions versus charitable service that, “while important, are not governmental responsibilities.”
The proposed resolution had distinguished that Giles County Fire and Rescue, the Giles County Agri Park, the Giles County Public Library and the Ardmore, Campbellsville and Minor Hill public libraries would be regarded as essential non-profit organizations that necessitate county government support.
The Giles County Chamber of Commerce would be considered for funding to promote countywide tourism and industry if and only if surplus revenue were to remain after essential missions are fully funded.
When presented for consideration, the resolution prompted extensive discussion among commissioners.
Pruett commented that the charitable non-profits do not cost the county a lot of money, and they are not asking to be fully funded by the county.
“Yet they contribute 10-fold, 20-fold, 100-fold to the community what we invest in them,” she said.
Reedy added that the charitable non-profits received just $52,210 of county funding last year. He also acknowledged that the process of hearing from the non-profits can be time consuming, but that these organizations deserve due consideration under the process the commission has created to hear their requests.
As for the Giles County Trail of Tears Interpretive Center and the Chamber of Commerce, Reedy said the fact that these organizations generate sales tax revenue should prompt the commission to make sure they are funded, not hampered.
“We’ve got a good program,” he said. “It is a hassle, but we’re not here to avoid hassles. I encourage you to leave it like it is.”
Rubelsky equated the resolution to a family prioritizing food and electricity.
“Ultimately, we prioritize the funds coming to the county,” he said, stressing that is not a matter of whether the organizations are worthy or not. “We are to be good stewards of the funds coming in. It is not our right to spend people’s money.”
Baddour restated his stance that the resolution effectively excludes and silences the citizen groups from the democratic process of allowing them to make their cases to their county government.
“This resolution says to all those non-profit groups not included in tier one, do not apply, you’re not eligible,” Baddour said. “Why are we doing this? Is it to make things easier on ourselves come budget time? I do think that’s a motivating factor. We need to be stronger than that and be willing to have those hard conversations come budget time.
“The conservative thing to do is to vote against the government creating a rule that gives itself more power to exclude citizens’ groups from the democratic process in place,” Baddour added. “All of these citizens groups provide services in some way to the citizens of Giles County.”
Baddour agreed with some of his fellow commissioners that funds given to tourism through the Chamber of Commerce traditionally returns substantially more than is given.
He asked that the proposed resolution be sent back to committee for more discussion.
Butler asked who is going to handle tourism for the county if the Chamber is not funded for that? He asked if the Humane Association isn’t helping house and spay and neuter dogs, are the county’s deputies going to be spending their time rounding them up?
He noted that the non-profits in question are providing services the county needs, adding that he believes the commission should continue with the process it has in place for non-profit appropriation requests.
Curry, who had made the initial motion to consider the resolution, rescinded her motion and moved that the resolution be sent back to the budget committee.
She stressed that the commission’s primary purpose is the county budget, noting that the non-profit discussions take up a significant amount of time in committee, but also expressed her support for the Chamber of Commerce and past support for the Humane Association.
“As I’ve pointed out multiple times over the past couple of years, our focus should be county government, and, while I fully support personal giving to charities, and I do it myself, I would like for us to discuss this again,” Curry said, noting there is a budget committee meeting being planned for early February.
Curry’s motion to send the resolution back to the budget committee passed by a vote of 16-4. Voting in favor were commissioners Curry, Woodard, Lathrop, Terry Jones, Wamble, Wilburn, Adams, Guthrie, Reedy, Butler, Gayle Jones, Baddour, Brown, Sutton, Goolsby and Woodard. Voting against sending it back to committee were commissioners Hopkins, Savage, Rubelsky and Pruett.
Citizen Comments
Prior to discussing the proposed resolution on budgetary priorities, the commission heard citizen comments on the matter.
Giles Chamber CEO Jessie Parker asked the county commission to amend its proposed budget priorities resolution to include tourism as essential due to its impact on the county’s sales tax revenue.
For its $24,710 investment into tourism, Parker said the county realized over $1 million in sales tax revenue in 2021.
“Tourism is the rising tide that raises all ships,” Parker said. “It is our guests lightening the load of property owners. This is not the time to back off the throttle. Your consideration of tourism as an essential service until other avenues are secured is appreciated.”
Lois Aymett and Jim Gerlach spoke on behalf of the Giles County Senior Citizens Center.
Aymett asked commissioners to reconsider placing the Senior Center among the list of essential programs for funding in the resolution concerning budgetary priorities.
She noted that all counties around Giles provide funding to their senior centers.
“I want to make sure you understand how essential seniors are,” Aymett said, noting that the county currently spends $300,000 for dogs and dead cow pick up, and the new resolution would cut funding for seniors. “The Giles County Senior Center is an essential part of Giles County.”
Gerlach said the Senior Center raises money through fund-raisers and donations and noted that 72 percent of the money brought into the Senior Center stays in Giles County.
Giles County, Gerlach said, has a total of 8,545 seniors, and the funding the Center requests from the county equates to $2.34 per year per senior. He added that the Senior Center is visited by an average of 25-30 seniors per day, providing them social interaction that is proven to add years to their lives.
Dr. Charles Bruerd, a retired medical missionary, told commissioners that he too had dealt with having to prioritize funds and resources as the CEO of a mission hospital. He said the decisions to provide care for the province his facility served were often difficult when it came to deciding how to use their limited resources.
Noting that the government has the job of funding our priorities, Bruerd said, it is not the government’s job to provide money for everybody who comes to them with a need, no matter how legitimate.
Margie Haney with the Giles County Humane Association outlined the efforts GCHA puts into helping spay and neuter dogs and cats, including working closely with the Giles County Animal Shelter to transport pets, and more.
She said GCHA needs the county commission’s help to continue operating, asking them to reconsider adding GCHA to the list of essential organizations.
In other business during its Jan. 17 meeting, the county commission:
• Placed 35 mph speed limits on Shannon Creek Road, Tatum Road and Little Dry Creek Road.
• Approved the County Road List for 2023.
• Authorized the Giles County Highway Department to perform work for the county’s municipalities if requested.
• Agreed to request the unclaimed balance of accounts remitted to the State Treasurer under the Unclaimed Property Act.
• Approved budget amendments for Highway Fund 131 and General Purpose School Fund 141.
• Approved new and renewal Notaries Public at Large.
• Approved the appointments of commissioners Brad Butler and Judy Pruett along with Andrea Stafford to the Agriculture Extension Committee.
• Approved county department reports, contracts agreements and grants.
