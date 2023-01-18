Commission Preview

Beginning in February, Giles County will increase the amount it pays toward employee insurance premiums in an effort to retain and recruit employees. 

The Giles County Commission held its monthly meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17, with 20-of-21 commissioners present.

