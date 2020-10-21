In a move expected to help improve overall financial transparency, the Giles County Commission approved changing the way the county’s fee offices’ finances are handled.
Giles County was one of very few counties in the state still using the “Fee System” in accounting for the funds collected through its fee offices — County Clerk, Trustee, Circuit Court Clerk and Register of Deeds.
Under the “Fee System” each office’s budget is funded through the fees that office collects. The fees cover the salaries of each office employee, while the other costs of operations come from the county general fund. Every quarter any fees received in excess of what is required to cover salaries is turned back over to the county general fund.
The county commission’s vote Monday changes the fee offices to the “Salary System” effective Jan. 1, 2020. The Register of Deeds office was already operating under the “Salary System.”
Under the “Salary System” the fee offices become part of the county’s general budget. Their salaries would all be budgeted from the general fund, like other county offices, to begin the fiscal year, while all of the fees these offices collect go straight to the county general fund every month.
The change was passed by the county commission by a vote of 20-1 with Commissioner David Wamble voting no. Before the vote Wamble asked if there is a plan on how the fee offices would be handled in the event of an economic downturn.
Grants/Contracts
Multiple grants, contracts and agreements were approved by the county commission during Monday’s meeting.
The county commission approved a lease agreement and occupancy lease with SunTrust that now includes the county’s use of one of the drive-thru lanes at the Courthouse Annex by the County Clerk’s office.
Grant contracts and agreements were also approved for Giles County Archives, Hazardous Materials Emergency Planning, Giles County government, local health services and election security.
In other business Monday, the county commission:
• Approved changes to its Rules of the Court.
• Appointed Dr. Joe Fite as the county medical examiner.
• Appointed Ronnie Brindley to the Industrial Development Board.
• Approved budget amendments for the county general fund and the Giles County general purpose school fund.
• Approved surety bonds for Giles County Assistant Road Supervisor Steve Kelley and Coroner Assistant Thomas Gatlin.
• Approved new and renewal notaries public for Sammie Jo Ellis, Christopher L. Martin, Bruce M. Nolan, Diane J. Owens, John C. Perkins, Traci Perkins, Shelby Smith, Melissa A. Davis, Joyce Edlin, M. Andrew Hoover, Katherine A. Journey and Susan Tolbert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.