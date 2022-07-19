The vast majority of the Giles County Commission voted in favor of a resolution condemning social media ads that are untruthful and are detrimental to community and government organizations. The resolution was approved at Monday’s monthly meeting.

Commissioner Roger Reedy in making the motion for the resolution, acknowledged it would have no enforcement power, but that it “lets us know where we stand as a commission that we’re okay with people who are critical of us, but use truth to do it.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.