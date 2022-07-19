The vast majority of the Giles County Commission voted in favor of a resolution condemning social media ads that are untruthful and are detrimental to community and government organizations. The resolution was approved at Monday’s monthly meeting.
Commissioner Roger Reedy in making the motion for the resolution, acknowledged it would have no enforcement power, but that it “lets us know where we stand as a commission that we’re okay with people who are critical of us, but use truth to do it.”
Reedy’s motion came after Giles County Public Library Director Cindy Nesbitt made a statement to the county commission concerning what she called gross negligent misinformation that was being spread about the library across social media.
“The uproar by a small group of candidates seeking political office is over a very small collection of books within the library,” Nesbitt said. “Yes, we do have some reading material on transgenderism. The material is for informational purposes only. It is not recruitment material and it is not sexually explicit. It is in the section of adult non-fiction. We are not promoting this agenda, nor any agenda.”
Nesbitt went on to stress that, despite a motion made at the last county commission meeting, “a drag queen story time has never been proposed, discussed or even thought of at the library.”
That fact, she added, did not stop someone from posting on social media that a drag queen story time was coming soon to the Giles County Library.
“This was nothing more than a manufactured concoction of an ill-conceived mind bent on shaping the community’s conversation over an emotionally charged topic used as a distraction from dealing with the real issues that exist within our community,” Nesbitt said.
During discussion, Commissioner Gayle Jones, who made the motion at the last commission meeting concerning drag queen shows and sexually explicit materials at the library, asked Reedy who would be the arbiter of truth.
Jones said there were books promoting transgenderism found in the library, adding that drag queen story time is a trend going on across the country and her motion on that issue was preemptive.
Commissioner Joseph Sutton said the role of arbiter concerning what the library offers falls to its board of directors, noting that the county commission does not tell the library what to do.
Before the vote, Reedy said his proposed resolution would be much like the Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution passed recently by the county commission, with no actual authority behind it.
“We are showing our support that if you’re going to target government with social media that you use the truth, don’t make it up,” Reedy said.
The resolution passed by a vote of 16-3-2. Voting for the resolution were Bill Cary, Erin Curry, Joyce Woodard, Stoney Jackson, David Wamble, Tim Risner, Duane Jones, Rodney Journey, Reedy, Tommy Pollard, Rose Brown, Sutton, Larry Worsham, Harold Brooks, Terry Harwell and Judy Pruett. Voting against were Mike Cesarini, Brad Butler and Gayle Jones. Tracy Wilburn and David Adams abstained.
Property Negotiation
Two-thirds of the county commission agreed to enter into negotiations and offer up to $600,000 for 40 acres of land on the northwest corner of Highway 11 and the Highway 64 bypass.
The vote to approve the offer came with an amendment that the offer be made with the contingencies that the county finds the property suitable for its planned uses and that a driveway is permitted by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
County Executive Melissa Greene explained that the intent of the recommendation to make the offer from the Property and Budget committees was to use the land for a new ambulance service building and to have land available in the future for several other county departments as needed.
The $600,000 was recommended by the budget committee, Greene said, adding that an additional $5,000 was included in the recommendation in case engineering fees are necessary concerning the driveway connection.
The offer was approved by a 14-7 vote of the county commission. Voting in favor were Curry, Woodard, Jackson, Wamble, Wilburn, Cesarini, Duane Jones, Journey, Reedy, Butler, Brown, Sutton, Worsham and Harwell. Voting against were Cary, Adams, Risner, Gayle Jones, Pollard, Brooks and Pruett.
Non-Profits Added
Commissioners approved an amendment to the 2022-23 county budget that, among other items, added non-profit appropriations back to the budget that were not approved during the budget process.
Added to the non-profit organizations receiving funds this fiscal year were: Minor Hill Library ($1,854), A Kid’s Place ($2,500), Community RFD ($2,500), New Canaan Ranch ($55,000) and Betterway House ($5,000). The money for New Canaan Ranch and the Betterway House came from a county reserve in which the funds are designated specifically for alcohol and drug programs.
The commission approved the budget amendment that included the additional non-profit appropriations, and also included an amendment that the budget committee also reconsider appropriating $5,000 to the Boys and Girls Club and $10,000 to the Trail of Tears.
The vote for the amendment passed 20-1 with Bill Cary casting the lone vote against.
Giles County Scholarships
New UT Southern Interim Chancellor Dr. Linda Martin lauded the county commission, for its investment in scholarships for Giles County students during last year’s transition of the college into the UT System.
That $100,000 investment, Martin said, shows the passion and vision the county commission shares with others in creating the scholarship.
This year, according to Martin, will be the first year that those scholarships will be awarded. She said she would like to see a reception to bring the recipients of the scholarships and the county commissioners together.
In other business during it July meeting, the county commission:
• Voted to approve the Highway Committee’s recommendation to name a bridge in honor of Terry Wallace.
• Approved moving $500,000 from the county’s local option sales tax reserves to balance the 2022-23 budget. Cary cast the lone vote against.
• Approved the moving of the Archives Department to the Cedar Lane building that has housed the Office of Emergency Management once OEM has moved to its new facility on Highway 31 North.
• Heard an update from Giles County Economic Development Director David Hamilton, including that the transload facility is up and running with the name Pulaski Rail Park and information on a housing project near Ardmore.
• Approved new and renewed Notaries Public At Large.
• Elected Jerome Arnell, Edward Durant and Robert London as judicial commissioners.
• Approved department reports and contracts and agreements for county departments.
