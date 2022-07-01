The Giles County Commission voted in its monthly meeting in June not to make an offer to buy a building that would potentially have housed Giles County EMS.
In its attempt to provide a new building for Giles County EMS, the county commission considered making an offer of $1.2 million to buy the Giles County Baptist Association building on Highway 64 West.
Commissioner Gayle Jones made a motion to raise the offer to $1.3 million.
While most commissioners who spoke agreed with the need for the building, whether to buy the Baptist Association building, or any existing building, or build a new one on county property were among the discussions surrounding the issue.
Jones’ motion failed 3-18 with Commissioners Roger Reedy, Brad Butler and Jones voting in favor. Voting against were Bill Cary, Erin Curry, Joyce Woodard, Stoney Jackson, David Wamble, Tracy Wilburn, David Adams, Mike Cesarini, Tim Risner, Duane Jones, Rodney Journey, Tommy Pollard, Rose Brown, Joseph Sutton, Larry Worsham, Harold Brooks, Terry Harwell and Judy Pruett.
The original proposed offer of $1.2 million also failed by a vote of 8-13. Voting for were Curry, Woodard, Wamble, Journey, Butler, Gayle Jones, Sutton and Worsham. Voting against were Cary, Jackson, Wilburn, Adams, Cesarini, Risner, Duane Jones, Reedy, Pollard, Brown, Brooks, Harwell and Pruett.
In other business during its June meeting, the county commission:
• Unanimously approved a resolution prohibiting the placing of campaign signs on county property until two weeks prior to the election. The resolution only deals with county-owned property, including county-owned polling places, and does not include the county right-of-ways along roads.
• Approved clean-up amendments for the 2021-22 county and school system budgets, which ends June 30.
• Approved a rules change in the accounting of ARPA funds as suggested by the state.
• State Rep. Clay Doggett updated the county commission on recent bills he and the state legislature have been working on, including: adult-sized changing tables in state and county facilities, getting the state to pay for state prisoners who are in local jails awaiting parole adjudication, tax cuts and TDOT survey of the Highway 11/Fall River Road/Oak Grove Road intersection.
• Citizen Jason Guthrie addressed the county commission concerning the use of the Giles County Agri Park to host a Pride event and his requests for information on how the county vets who uses the county-owned park. Guthrie said the Pride event revealed the county is vulnerable, noting there was no application, no permit, no written approval and no lease.
• Approved new and renewal Notaries Public, department reports, a surety bond for Giles County Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard and an agreement for the County Clerk’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.