It took a tie breaking vote from the county executive to fill a vacant seat during Monday’s meeting of the Giles County Commission.
Meeting for the first time at 5 p.m. the county commission had two nominees from which to choose to fill the District 7 seat left vacant by the resignation of Maurice Woodard.
Woodard spoke to the commission prior to the vote to give his recommendation for Tammy Mathis, who had been a candidate for Pulaski aldermen last November.
Woodard said he resigned his seat for personal reasons, noting that he decided to do what was best for himself and for the county in turning the seat over to a younger person who can carry forward what is learned in the governing process.
Woodard said he knew Mathis to be a conservative, Christian woman who he believed would serve Giles County well in the District 7 seat. District 3 Commissioner Annelle Guthrie nominated Mathis for the seat, saying she was doing so at Woodard’s request and on his behalf.
District 7 Commissioner Shelly Goolsby nominated Marcus Houston as a lifelong Giles Countian who had received most of the support she had heard from the people of her district, District 7. Goolsby said as far as she is concerned the district had spoken loudly concerning Houston.
The commission was deadlocked with 10 votes for each candidate. Voting for Mathis were District 5 commissioners Matt Rubelsky, Gayle Jones and Brad Butler; District 4 commissioners Caleb Savage and Matthew Hopkins; District 3 commissioners Tim Risner, Guthrie and David Adams; District 2 Commissioner Terry Jones and District 1 Commissioner Jim Lathrop. Voting for Houston were District 7 commissioners Goolsby and Judy Pruett; District 6 commissioners Joseph Sutton, Rose Brown, Evan Baddour; District 4 Commissioner Roger Reedy; District 2 commissioners Tracy Wilburn and David Wamble; and District 1 commissioners Joyce Woodard and Erin Curry.
With the vote tied 10-10, County Executive Graham Stowe held the tie breaking vote. Saying he wanted to lean toward Woodard’s recommendation, Stowe cast the deciding vote for Mathis.
Stowe thanked Houston for his interest in serving and putting his name in as a candidate for the seat.
Mathis was sworn in immediately and took her seat as county commissioner for District 7. The seat will go up for public vote during the next county wide election in August 2024. Mathis will take over Woodard’s seats county commission committees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.