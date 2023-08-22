Commission Preview

All charitable non-profit organizations were approved for some funding by the Giles County Commission Monday.

The non-profit funding was among the items considered by the county commission in a more than two-and-a-half hour meeting. The meeting was presented on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel and remains available to view on-demand.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.