All charitable non-profit organizations were approved for some funding by the Giles County Commission Monday.
The non-profit funding was among the items considered by the county commission in a more than two-and-a-half hour meeting. The meeting was presented on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel and remains available to view on-demand.
Of key interest to many in the packed county courtroom on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse was funding for the Giles County Senior Center’s request for $20,000.
The center was the subject of public comments from multiple people at the beginning of the meeting, and ultimately received its requested funds by a vote of 20-1 with District 3 Commissioner David Adams voting against. The commission’s approval received an enthusiastic round of applause.
Also receiving the funding they had requested was Giles County Tourism’s $24,710. The commission voted 12-8-1 to fund the full amount. The voting record on this and other non-profit organizations will be included in more in-depth reports in upcoming editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN.
Other charitable non-profit organizations that received the funding they had requested were Giles County Veterans Alliance for $2,500 and Decisions Choices and Options for $2,000.
Several other organizations were approved for half of the funding they requested. They were Kid’s Place ($2,500), Boys and Girls Club ($2,500) and the Giles County Child Development Center ($2,500).
New Canaan Ranch had requested $10,000 initially but was recommended to receive $6,800 from a county fund designated for drug rehabilitation.
Per state law, the commission’s intention to expend these funds on non-profit organizations will require a budget amendment that must be advertised and voted on at its September meeting.
The non-profits issue was one of several considered by the commission, most as part of proposed budget amendments.
Giles County Executive Graham Stowe also gave the annual county report, and a schools budget amendment was passed.
These items will be the subject of articles to be released on PulaskiCitizen.com and in upcoming editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN.
