Giles County will continue to have three representatives per district on its legislative body following an overwhelming vote against reducing that number to two per district.
A recommendation from the county’s Redistricting Committee had basically called for a reduction in the number of county commissioners from 21 to 14, but once on the floor of the full commission the recommendation failed by a vote of 5-15.
Commissioner Duane Jones, who was chairman of the Redistricting Committee, expressed his opposition to the reduction, saying reducing the number of commissioners would be adding to special interest groups.
“The trend in our country right now is far right and far left,” Jones said. “The middle man is being left out. I ask that you keep 21 commissioners so the common man has a vote.”
Commissioners Gayle Jones and Brad Butler also expressed their opposition to reducing the number of commissioners.
The change would have required a two-thirds majority (14 votes) to pass. Voting in favor of reducing the number of county commissioners were commissioners Erin Curry, Bill Cary, Mike Cesarini, Terry Harwell and Judy Pruett. Voting against the reduction were commissioners Joyce Woodard, Tracy Wilburn, Stoney Jackson, David Wamble, David Adams, Tim Risner, Roger Reedy, Rodney Journey, Duane Jones, Butler, Gayle Jones, Rose Brown, Joe Sutton, Larry Worsham and Harold Brooks. Commissioner Tommy Pollard was absent.
Rules of Order
Changes to the county commission’s rules of order were approved by a vote of 17-3.
The most discussed change involved the county commission allowing Giles County citizens to speak at full commission meetings.
Specifically, the changes allow any Giles Countian to speak for five minutes at the beginning of a full commission meeting only on items on the agenda for that meeting.
Reedy proposed an amendment that was approved that the change does not apply to county department heads and elected officials, who are already allowed to speak at full commission meetings. Reedy’s amendment also called for the rule change to be in effect for one year in order to make sure it will not disrupt the commission’s ability to conduct its business. The commission could choose to renew it after one year, or not.
Voting to change the rules to, among other things, allow Giles County citizens to speak at full county commission meetings were commissioners Curry, Woodard, Jackson, Wamble, Wilburn, Adams, Risner, Duane Jones, Reedy, Journey, Gayle Jones, Butler, Worsham, Sutton, Brooks, Harwell and Pruett. Voting against it were commissioners Cary, Cesarini and Brown.
School Renovations
There was very little discussion as all 20 county commissioners present voted to commit the full commission’s support to the school system’s school renovations project for $12.7 million.
Reedy clarified that the county commission is agreeing to support the project, and noted that it may not be necessary for the county to borrow money to complete the first phase of proposed school renovations. The county commission and school system will be jointly funding the project, he added.
Opposing Vaccine Mandates
The county commission voted 16-3-1 to urge Tennessee’s elected leaders to oppose a federally proposed vaccine mandate.
Greene stressed that the resolution was in opposition to the vaccine mandates.
Voting to ask Tennessee elected leaders to oppose a federally proposed vaccine mandate were Cary, Curry, Woodard, Jackson, Wamble, Wilburn, Adams, Risner, Duane Jones, Reedy, Journey, Butler, Gayle Jones, Sutton, Worsham and Brooks. Voting against were Cesarini, Harwell and Brown. Pruett abstained.
In other business, commissioners:
• Approved a budget amendment allowing the Giles County School System to move $2 million from its fund balance to an account designated for school renovations.
• Approved the recommended redistricting plan that is required to equalize Giles County’s voting districts following the 2020 Census.
• Approved a new lease with Truist Bank to operate on the main floor of the County Annex. Also approved the construction of a new office in the County Annex to allow Solid Waste to move and create a Human Resources office.
• Approved an application to be used by non-profit and charitable organizations seeking appropriations from county government.
• Approved recognizing Giles County Fire and Rescue as a fire service.
• Approved county department reports, approved contracts and agreements for county departments and approved surety bonds for Giles County Assistant Road Supervisor Steve Kelley.
• Approved new and renewal Notaries Public.
• Heard a report from Giles County Public Library Director Cindy Nesbitt concerning library programs, partnerships and the number of people served during the first quarter of the fiscal year.
• Heard a report from Giles County Economic Development Director David Hamilton that Giles County’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent in August. Hamilton said two requests for information were answered and updated the county commission on multiple economic development projects.
