The Giles County Commission will try different meeting times starting in the spring of 2023, after a compromise resulted in enough votes to pass the change at its November meeting.
The Nov. 21 meeting was streamed live on Pulaski Citizen Live and remains available to view on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel. FULL VIDEO.
A resolution to move the times of the commission’s full meetings to late afternoon each month failed on two different votes last week because a two-thirds majority (or 14 votes) was needed to make the change.
Monday, Commissioner Roger Reedy, who was not at the October meeting, presented a compromise that he felt would allow both sides of the issue to get what they want part of the time.
Reedy moved that the commission consider meeting at the regular 9 a.m. each month October-March and meet at 5 p.m. April-September.
“I think that shares it,” Reedy said, adding that the commission can try both times over the next year and re-evaluate.
Those in favor of changing the full commission meeting times to afternoon hours have said they heard from citizens throughout their recent campaigns that the later times would allow more people the opportunity to attend the meetings.
Commissioner Tracy Wilburn said Monday that although his number was shared on social media concerning changing the times he’s only had four people call and those wanted the time left at 9 a.m.
He also said what will provide opportunities for some citizens will create disadvantages for others.
The resolution, which needed 14 votes to pass, did so by a vote of 17-3. Voting in favor of changing the meeting times to 5 p.m. April - September were commissioners Erin Curry, Joyce Woodard, Jim Lathrop, Terry Jones, David Wamble, Annelle Guthrie, Matthew Hopkins, Reedy, Caleb Savage, Brad Butler, Gayle Jones, Matt Rubelsky, Evan Baddour, Joseph Sutton, Shelly Goolsby, Judy Pruett and Maurice Woodard. Voting against were commissioners Wilburn, David Adams and Rose Brown. Commissioner Tim Risner was absent.
Communcations Project
The county commission unanimously approved a project that is expected to close the communications gaps for emergency responders across Giles County.
Giles County will initially cover 25 percent ($1.65 million) of the $6.6 million Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN) project that is proposed to include six communication towers (one tower that already exists, a new tower, two water towers and two towers belonging to TACN).
The TACN project is expected to be operational within about 18 months once construction begins.
The full $6.6 million price tag will paid for over three years, according to County Executive Graham Stowe, with the second installment of 65 percent due in fiscal year 2023 and the remainder in 2024.
In other business during its November meeting, the county commission:
• Approved amendments to the Giles County general fund, drug fund and capital projects fund. A proposal for retention bonuses for ambulance service employees was postponed in light of upcoming discussions concerning county employee insurance.
• Approved amendments to the Giles County School System budget.
• Approved guidelines for employing a delinquent tax attorney trustee and a contract appointing a delinquent tax attorney.
• Approved increasing the threshold amount requiring public advertisement and competitive bidding to $50,000. Commissioner David Wamble explained that while multiple bids will still be required, the change will allow purchases under the threshold to be made without adverstising in the local newspaper.
Stowe confirmed that the change allows the county to avoid advertising bids under $50,000 in the local newspaper.
• Approved changing the name of the commission’s Ambulance Committee to “Emergency Services Committee.” Stowe said the committee will encompass the “three pillars” of Giles County’s emergency services — Ambulance, Emergency Management and Fire and Rescue.
• Approved a solid waste request for TK Recycling.
• Approved a 30 mph speed limit for Gardner and Dixontown roads.
• Approved a speed limit of 35 mph for Blue Creek Road.
• Approved naming a bridge on Abernathy Road over Robertson Fork Creek the Charles Edward Jett Memorial Bridge.
• A motion by Commissioner Terry Jones to dissolve the commission’s Insurance Committee failed due to the lack of a second. Jones said the county’s Human Resources representative handles the duties of the insurance committee and dissolving it could save the county the money required for the committee to meet.
• Approved the following appointments to the E911 Board: Roy Griggs, Joe Purvis, Bill Myers, Josh Young, Tracy Wilburn, Kenneth Bass, Dr. Beth Louie, Matthew Wysock.
• Approved the following appointments to the Airport Advisory Committee: Terry Jones, Jim Lathrop and Roger Reedy.
• Clarified and approved the appointment of Ronnie Brindley to the Industrial Development Board.
• Approved county department reports and contracts, agreements and grants.
• Approved new and renewal Notaries Public At Large.
• Heard from State Senator Joey Hensley and Giles County Economic Development Director David Hamilton.
The next meeting of the full Giles County Commission is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 19, at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse. The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
