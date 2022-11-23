Commission Preview

The Giles County Commission will try different meeting times starting in the spring of 2023, after a compromise resulted in enough votes to pass the change at its November meeting.

The Nov. 21 meeting was streamed live on Pulaski Citizen Live and remains available to view on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel. FULL VIDEO.

