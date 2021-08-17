By an overwhelming majority, the Giles County Commission voted to rescind the county’s 18-year-old land use management plan Monday.
The motion to rescind the plan, which had never been enforced since its passage in 2003, was approved by a vote of 13-5.
Opponents of the plan claim it was full of enforcement problems, was a lawsuit waiting to happen and put too much enforcement responsibility on the county executive.
Proponents of keeping the plan also noted its problems, but argued in favor of keeping it in place while efforts were underway to replace or update it.
Before the vote, Commissioner David Wamble reminded his fellow county commissioners that regardless of the whether the old plan was rescinded or not, the goal should be to put something in place to protect Giles County from nuisance and noxious industries locating here.
“The end game has to be to get something solid and enforceable in place,” he said. “We need to remember that.”
County Executive Melissa Greene said she believes the county needs something in writing to regulate possible nuisance industries.
However, she said the enforcement issues with the 2003 land use plan continue to cause problems for her office as more calls come in from businesses inquiring about zoning regulations in the county.
With Monday’s vote, no such regulations exist.
Voting to rescind the 2003 Land Use Management Plan were commissioners Erin Curry, Joyce Woodard, Stoney Jackson, Wamble, Tracy Wilburn, David Adams, Tim Risner, Duane Jones, Gayle Jones, Tommy Pollard, Rose Brown, Larry Worsham and Terry Harwell. Voting to keep the plan in place were commissioners Mike Cesarini, Roger Reedy, Joseph Sutton, Harold Brooks and Judy Pruett.
Broadband Grant
The county commission approved signing on as the applicant for an NTIA Grant that will be handled and overseen by PES Energize.
The $5 million is proposed to provide fiber-optic broadband internet service to more than 700 customers in the southwestern portion of Giles County around Minor Hill.
Liquor By Drink
By a vote of 14-4 the county commission approved calling for an election of qualified voters of Giles County concerning permitting and legalizing the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises within the county.
Known as “liquor by the drink”, if approved by the voters of Giles County, the measure would allow restaurants in Giles County that are permitted by the state Alcoholic Beverage Commission to sell alcoholic drinks for consumption at the restaurants.
The commission’s vote Monday was just to put the measure on a ballot before the people of Giles County. It will be on the ballot in November 2022.
Voting in favor were commissioners Curry, Woodard, Jackson, Wamble, Wilburn, Cesarini, Risner, Duane Jones, Pollard, Brown, Sutton, Worsham, Harwell and Pruett. Voting against were commissioners Adams, Reedy, Gayle Jones and Brooks.
Schools Renovations
Giles County Director of Schools Vickie Beard and Giles County School Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool spoke to the county commission concerning the progress on developing a school renovations and upgrades plan that the school board has been working on with its engineering firm for several months.
Beard said if the school board were to consider just the Priority 1 needs identified as needing the most attention, Giles County High School would cost $13.4 million, Southside Elementary $1 million, Pulaski Elementary $855,000, Minor Hill School just under $913,000, Richland Elementary $338,000, Richland School $5 million, Elkton Elementary $4.2 million and Bridgeforth Middle $8.5 million.
When pressed on how much a comprehensive plan to upgrade and renovate all schools would be, Beard answered that the whole 25-year plan has an estimated cost of $91 million.
The county and school board have committed $6.4 million and Beard said discussions have included upgrading the electrical panels at the oldest schools to prepare them for later upgrades.
She said one thing that could immediately help all schools would be to upgrade all HVAC systems to include UVC lights to reduce germs circulating throughout the schools.
Vanderpool said the entire schools renovations discussion seems to be circling back to picking and choosing which schools get upgrades and which don’t, adding that “we’re back at this place of picking at the crumbs.”
Vanderpool said the county and school system have to move beyond just taking care of little things and find a way to rally the community to move forward with changes that make a difference in a school system that he said “we’ve underserved for quite a while.”
The school board will be tasked with considering how to move forward with the renovations and upgrades utilizing the current funds available.
In other business the county commission:
• Approved the county joining an opioids related class action lawsuit.
• By a vote of seven for and 11 against, rejected a resolution that would have exempted community and performing arts from paying real and personal property tax.
• Authorized amending the county budget for 2021-22.
• Approved an agreement between Southern Duplicating of Middle Tennessee and the Giles County Clerk.
• Approved an agreement between Fox Collection Center and Giles County EMS.
• Elected new and renewal Notaries Public.
• Heard from citizen Tonya Guthrie concerning the land use management plan.
• Heard from Allen Stanton with the UT Southern Turner Center for Rural Vitality on the possibility of programs and partnerships with UT Southern.
