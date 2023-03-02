Non-profit organizations have a new schedule for submitting their requests for funding appropriations during the upcoming budget creation process.
The county commission met in its regular monthly session last week. The meeting was presented live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel and remains available to view.
The county commission’s Budget Committee will be considering the 2023-24 fiscal year budget over the next few months in order to have it ready for full commission approval by the end of June. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Among the items the budget committee will consider is non-profit requests for funding. A deadline to submit applications to be considered for non-profit appropriations was set to begin in March. However, the new application period approved by the Giles County Commission last week is April 1-May 1.
Broadband Funds
The commission approved the apportionment of county funds to three providers to expand broadband service in Giles County.
Giles County’s $4.5 million will be apportioned to providers who have been awarded TNECD grants to construct a fiber optic network in the county.
The county’s apportionment was handled using the same percentages as the state grant funding. United Communications will receive 19 percent, Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications will receive 21 percent and PES Energize will receive 60 percent.
The county funding for each company is PES — $2.69 million, United Communications — $866,500 and Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications — $940,000. The state funds received by each company are PES — $33 million, United Communications — $10.65 million and Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications — $11.59 million.
Giles County set aside the $4.5 million last year to help provide high speed broadband internet service to as much of Giles County as possible. Those funds have been kept in the county’s General Fund awaiting apportionment.
Stowe said, in a recent Budget Committee meeting, the companies do not have contracts yet, but the apportionment resolution will mean the county’s funding will be ready when the contracts are approved.
Personal Property Taxes
By a vote of 16-2, the commission approved the use of a collection agent to collect delinquent tangible personal property taxes.
Giles County Trustee Tony Risner told the Budget Committee recently that the county could realize as much as $50,000-$60,000 in personal property taxes that have historically gone uncollected and are written off after 10 years.
Risner said personal property tax collections have long been a sore subject with other trustees, many having turned to private collections at no cost to the county.
He stressed that this involves only personal property, not real property, adding that the collection agency would only be used on business personal property that has not been collected. Personal property taxes that have been paid on time are not part of the proposed program, he said.
Commissioners David Adams and Tracy Wilburn voted against the resolution.
Food Security Grant
The county commission also approved a resolution to seek an equipment and infrastructure improvement grant for local food banks and food security organizations.
“Whereas, Giles County wishes to assist food distribution centers in their efforts to increase capacity through the purchase of necessary equipment and supplies for their facilities in order to provide food to low-income persons,” the resolution goes on to state the county wants to make application for the grant funding.
The funding amount not to exceed $500,000 would be 100 percent funded by the state with no local matching.
The funding would be used by food insecurity organizations for equipment only. It cannot be used for food. Equipment could include cold storage, fork lifts, trucks, etc.
In other business during last week’s monthly meeting, the county commission:
• Approved a correction to the amount of funding available to the county’s water districts through an ARP Water projects grant. The additional $125,000 is to be dispersed to the utility districts (except Pulaski and Ardmore) proportionately based on the previously approved grant amounts.
The grants cannot be used for the construction of new water lines.
• Approved $127,700 in matching funds for a grant to improve the facilities at the Giles County Health Department. The building is owned by the county, and the matching funds can come from the county’s Hotel-Motel Tax fund.
The total ARP grant funding available is approximately $500,000 to provide needed upgrades to the building.
• Approved, under the Jackson Law, solid waste incinerating equipment at All American Meat Processing on Minor Hill Highway. The equipment and facility are licensed by the state.
• Approved an amendment to the school system general purpose fund budget.
• Approved amendments to the county general fund and county drug fund budgets.
• Approved county department reports.
• Approved new and renewal Notaries Public At Large.
• Approved guidelines for employing a delinquent tax attorney and a contract appointing a delinquent tax attorney.
The next monthly meeting of the county commission is scheduled for March 20 at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
