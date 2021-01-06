In December, the Giles County Commission passed a resolution requesting the state legislature approve the acquisition of Martin Methodist College and the establishment of a fourth undergraduate campus of the University of Tennessee System.
“The Giles County legislative body requested the General Assembly approve legislation to allow for the acquisition of Martin Methodist College by the UT System and establish an appropriate allocation,” the resolution passed at the Dec. 21, 2020, monthly county commission meeting stated.
Due to an executive order from Gov. Bill Lee, the county commission’s December meeting was held virtually, with a handful of county officials in the basement boardroom of the County Courthouse Annex and the remaining attending by computer and phone.
In other business during its December meeting, the county commission:
• Heard from Giles County EDC Director David Hamilton that local unemployment, like that throughout the state and nation increased in November. The Giles County jobless rate increased from 5.6 percent to 7.1 percent. Hamilton also provided updates on economic development projects in November.
• Approved new and renewal Notaries Public.
• Appointed Commissioner Gayle Jones to the Library Board.
• Approved amendments for the 2020-21 budget and county general fund, including COVID pay for county employees.
• Approved changes to the rules of the county court.
• Approved a request that meat processing be added to the curriculum at TCAT-Pulaski.
• Approved increasing pay for EMA part-time employees.
• Voted to rescind the Nuisance Law passed by the county commission in 2003.
