Commission Preview

The Giles County Commission is scheduled to consider the county’s budget and set a property tax rate for the 2023-24 budget when it meets in regular session June 30.

The county commission’s June meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse. The meeting will be available to view on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.

