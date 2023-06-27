The Giles County Commission is scheduled to consider the county’s budget and set a property tax rate for the 2023-24 budget when it meets in regular session June 30.
The county commission’s June meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse. The meeting will be available to view on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
As reported in the PULASKI CITIZEN and on PulaskiCitizen.com at the end of May, the county commission will consider a budget with an estimated $18 million in revenues. The property tax rate is projected to remain the same at $1.9863. The 2023-34 fiscal year is set to begin Saturday, July 1.
Key in the proposed budget is more than $4 million to pay for raises for Giles County School System employees. Funding for the raises is available due to changes in the way the state funds education.
The school system budget has been recommended unanimously by the school board and multiple county commission committees.
SROs
Another key component from the state that will help both the school system and county general budgets is approximately $600,000 funding to place School Resource Officers in every county school.
The county commission and the school system have combined funding over the past couple of years to ensure that each county school already has an SRO, with GCHS having two.
State funding will allow that to continue while taking the financial obligation off the county and school system.
This frees up more than $130,000 for the school system and more than $450,000 for the county.
Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton’s budget proposal this year asked that the money the county saves due to state SRO funding be used to add one more SRO at Richland and one deputy at the Giles County Courthouse.
Those requests have received unanimous support from the commission’s Law Enforcement and Budget committees.
County Employees
County employees who were earning less than $30,000 per year will have their pay elevated at the requests of their department heads in the proposed budget.
Those raises, regular county milestones, or step-raises, and state-mandated increases for elected officials that carry over to department heads as well have also been part of the county’s efforts to keep and recruit employees to fill some of the short-staffed departments.
Additionally, the budget committee has recommended giving all other county employees a 2 percent raise.
Emergency Services
While emergency services management in Giles County has been restructured, the Office of Emergency Management, Ambulance Service and Fire and Rescue all maintain their own budgets with Emergency Services administering their finances and overall operations.
The restructuring has been credited with savings for the county. Those reported savings showed up in a proposed emergency services budget that is $80,000 less than last year for all three agencies combined.
Included in that budget request is a position that Emergency Services Director Bill Myers said provides an extra emergency responder during daytime hours and establishes a pilot program to help Fire and Rescue grow to serve as a support agency alongside ambulance personnel.
This Emergency Operations Specialist position has been proposed to be funded at $47,500 annually in the Emergency Services funding request for the 2023-24 budget. It was noted that the position is created in the budget from funding for other positions that are not currently staffed. It was also again stressed by some commissioners that the combined Emergency Services budgets came in at $80,000 less than the previous year.
The commission’s budget committee voted against funding the position in the proposed budget by a vote of 4-3.
After the vote to include the position failed, Budget Committee Chairperson Erin Curry announced that she would be bringing the position back before the full commission on June 29 for inclusion in the budget. Curry explained that she sees it as a potential life-saving position and that she believes it has a chance to be approved by the full commission.
The budget committee then voted to put the funding for the position in the Emergency Services budget contingent that the position is first approved by the full commission.
Ambulance Rates
The county commission will also consider raising rates charged by the Giles County Ambulance Service (EMS).
Myers told the commission’s Emergency Services Committee that a study was done of EMS departments similar to Giles County and the local rates were “significantly less” than comparable departments in the state. Myers stressed that the majority of the rate change would be paid by insurance companies, not customers.
Giles County Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners noted that the county subsidizes the ambulance service approximately $1.3 million per year, adding that the local rates are less than surrounding counties. Raising the rates, she said, gives EMS the opportunity for additional revenue.
The matter was referred to Thursday’s county commission meeting by a unanimous vote of the emergency services committee.
Non-Profits
Part of the 2023-24 budget involves appropriations to non-profit organizations, including some quasi-governmental entities such as libraries and Giles County Fire and Rescue.
As the budget process began earlier this year, the commission’s Budget Committee decided to hold off on any funding of “non-essential” organizations until after the budget had passed, to see if any projected funds remained.
The proposed non-profit appropriations for Giles County for the 2023-24 fiscal year, as published in the PULASKI CITIZEN, are Giles County Fire and Rescue $257,110; Giles County Public Library $161,756; Ardmore Public Library, $3,650; Campbellsville Library, $1,500; and Minor Hill Library $1,854. The total appropriations to be considered by the county commission as published in the newspaper is $425,870.
The funding for these organizations is projected to come from the county’s general reserve funds.
Departmental expenditure highlights in the proposed 2023-24 budget include:
• $6 million in local funding for schools.
• $3.4 million for the Sheriff’s Department and $2.7 million for the Giles County Jail.
• Some commissioners continue to question if the county should be paying to have dead livestock picked up at a projected cost of almost $84,000 for the year.
Other commissioners defended it as both beneficial to the agriculture industry in Giles County and important for soil and water conservation in the county.
The budget committee voted 6-1 to include dead animal pick up in the proposed budget with District 4 Commissioner Matthew Hopkins voting against.
• Rabies and Animal Control is projected to spend $111,509 for the year. That includes a $40,000 salary for the person chosen to replace Animal Control Director Morgan Sutton. Sutton is transitioning to full-time with the Sheriff’s Department.
Significant to this budget is the committee’s approval to include $5,000 to pay the Giles County Humane Association to help transport animals.
• $3.5 million budget for the Ambulance Service.
In other business during Thursday’s June meeting, the county commission is scheduled to: consider amendments to the 2022-23 county and school system budgets; hear from State Rep. Clay Doggett; consider new and renewal Notaries Public at Large and consider county department reports, agreements, contracts and grants.
County commissioners are allowed to bring any item to the floor of their monthly full commission meetings whether or not that item is listed on the published agenda.
