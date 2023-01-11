As they recommended new speed limits for three roads, the Giles County Commission’s Highway Committee also recommended the county investigate paying for the speed limit signs through its general fund rather than out of the Highway Department budget.
The committee voted unanimously to send the matter to the commission’s Budget Committee.
Reading from state law, Giles County Roads Superintendent Barry Hyatt noted that all roads in the state not posted otherwise have a speed limit of 65 mph. While the county commission has the authority to lower the speed limits on roads in the county, Hyatt read from the state law, they are required to provide the funds for any signs or signals required in posting the lower speed limits.
“We haven’t done this in the past, but we’ve put so many speed limits on so many roads, it’s eaten up our budget,” Hyatt said, noting that he supports changing speed limits if it is the county commission’s will to do so. “There’s a lot of dangerous roads in our county. They are just as dangerous as the drivers make them.”
Hyatt said a speed limit sign costs approximately $42, and estimated that one road the committee approved for a lower speed limit later in the meeting to need around 20 signs.
Shannon Creek Road, Tatum Road and Little Dry Creek Road were all recommended to the full commission to have their speed limits reduced to 35 mph.
In other business during its Jan. 5 meeting, the highway committee:
• Heard from Hyatt that materials costs for building and resurfacing roads have increased 80-100 percent since 2010.
“It’s something we’re going to have to deal with,” Hyatt said. “Our county road system has outgrown our revenue.”
• Approved recommending to the full commission a budget amendment from the highway department that moves money to and from line items within the budget. The amendment will go to the full commission for approval at its Jan. 17 meeting.
• Gave its recommendation to the full commission for the 2023 county road list. Hyatt said Giles County has more than 913 miles of roads putting it among the top 10 counties in the state.
Hyatt stressed that the county road list is “our bible” adding that any road not on the list can’t be touched by the highway department. The list will go to the full commission for approval at its Jan. 17 meeting.
• Voted to accept and file the highway department’s annual inventory list.
• Received a year-end report for 2022 that included more than 1,700 calls received for the year, surface treating 32.65 miles of road, the resurfacing of Kerr Hill Road projected for the coming year, a bridge replacement on Booth Chapel Road for the coming year, removing .22 miles of Hidden Hollow Road from the county road list and adding .2 miles of road to the county road list for Timber Ridge Lane and Timber Ridge Drive.
• Gave its recommendation to the full county commission for the annual request the Highway Department to do work for the county’s municipalities. Hyatt reminded the committee that the municipalities reimburse the county for any work the Highway Department does for them. The request will go to the full commission for approval at its Jan. 17 meeting.
