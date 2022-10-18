Commission Preview

The Giles County Commission’s full meetings will continue to be held at 9 a.m. each month after two attempts to move the time to 6 p.m. failed Monday.

The county commission held its October meeting Monday on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse. The meeting was streamed on Pulaski Citizen Live and remains available to view on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.

