The Giles County Commission’s full meetings will continue to be held at 9 a.m. each month after two attempts to move the time to 6 p.m. failed Monday.
The county commission held its October meeting Monday on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse. The meeting was streamed on Pulaski Citizen Live and remains available to view on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
Because the time of the monthly county commission meetings is set by the commission’s rules, a two-thirds majority of county commissioners (14 votes) was required to change the meeting times.
The issue of changing meeting times was discussed in detail prior to the votes.
County Executive Graham Stowe stepped down as chairman of the commission to give his opinion on the matter.
“My sense is this is something the people want,” Stowe said, noting that during his time campaigning this year he heard from a lot of citizens who want the meeting time changed from morning to evening, and none that wanted to keep the same meeting time. “We didn’t get elected to do what’s convenient for us. We were elected to do the will of the people.”
Stowe went on to say that he believes the issue of changing the time for monthly commission meetings isn’t about how many people actually attend, but that the majority of the people of Giles County have access to the meetings.
Commissioner Caleb Savage said his research has indicated that the Giles County Commission is the only county legislative body in the immediate area that holds its full meetings at 9 a.m., pointing out that if other counties can make evening meetings work, Giles County could as well.
Commissioner Judy Pruett said of the people she has talked to just one has said they care when the meetings are held. She said because video and minutes of the meetings are available all but one of those in her circle have no problem with when the meetings are held.
Commissioner Joyce Woodard expressed her concern for the county’s department heads, noting that they have families to get home to in the evenings.
Superintendent of Roads Barry Hyatt said he has talked with people in District 3 where he lives and most don’t care.
“They say we’ve got three people who represent us and they will be there,” Hyatt said. “I’ve never seen it be a conflict. The people that want to be here will be here.”
Commissioner Annelle Guthrie pointed out that the commission meets just one Monday per month.
Commissioner Matt Rubelsky commented that the time could be changed back if evening meetings cause a problem.
With 14 votes needed to change the meeting times, the first vote failed by a vote of 12-8. Voting in favor of the time change were commissioners Erin Curry, James Lathrop, Terry Jones, Guthrie, Matt Hopkins, Savage, Brad Butler, Gayle Jones, Rubelsky, Evan Baddour, Shelly Goolsby and Maurice Woodard. Voting against the time change were commissioners Woodard, David Wamble, Tracy Wilburn, David Adams, Tim Risner, Rose Brown, Joseph Sutton and Judy Pruett. Commissioner Roger Reedy was absent.
After several other items of business were handled, Savage moved that the commission consider changing the monthly meeting times adding a stipulation that if moved to 6 p.m. the meeting time be voted on for renewal at the commission’s October meeting in 2023. An amendment by Commissioner Gayle Jones to put the vote on Savage’s motion off until next month failed.
Citing commission rules, Wamble questioned whether Savage could bring the issue back to a vote since he was on the side of the matter that lost on the first vote.
County Attorney Chris Williams advised that the commission chairman (Stowe) has the authority to determine whether there was enough of a difference between the initial motion that was defeated and Savage’s new motion for it to be eligible under the commission’s rules.
Stowe said because Savage added a “sunset clause” he determined it to be a new motion. Wamble verbally disagreed with Stowe’s ruling.
The second vote on the meeting time change, still requiring 14 votes to pass, failed by a vote of 13-7. The only change from the initial vote was Pruett who voted against the initial time change motion and voted in favor of the time change with the sunset clause.
In other business during Monday’s monthly meeting, the county commission:
• Heard plans are underway for commissioners to meet in executive session with Williams to discuss legal cases involving the county. The meeting will be closed to the public.
• Heard that commissioners will soon have new voting equipment for the monthly meetings.
• Approved amendments to the school system budget, including the addition of an education supervisor position at a salary of $81,000, plus benefits.
• Unanimously voted to remove an annual requirement for the commission to vote to allow the public to speak at its meetings. The change means that public commenting will be available at county commission meetings without the commission having to vote to do so each year.
• Approved the dedication of the Parker-White Reading and Research Library at the Giles County Archives.
• Approved an amendment to the county’s general fund budget.
• Approved new and renewal Notaries Public at Large.
• Elected Jon Hornbuckle to the Adult-Oriented Establishment Board.
• Elected Commissioner Terry Jones to the Pulaski/Giles County Economic Development Commission.
• Approved county department reports.
• Approved a 2023 Safety Office grant and a contract amendment for the County Clerk’s office.
• Heard a report from Economic Development Director David Hamilton.
