The Giles County Commission will get another chance to consider hiring a county building inspector when it meets next week.
The county commission is scheduled to meet Monday, April 19, at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
The commission’s Budget Committee voted last week to put the building inspector issue back on the agenda for next week’s full commission meeting after hearing from a group of local builders and realtors.
Last month, the county commission approved hiring a building inspector at approximately $50,000 per year, providing a vehicle and benefits. Proponents of hiring a county building inspector and increasing building fees to pay for it said the move would provide the county with additional revenue and help protect county citizens who are purchasing homes.
At last week’s budget committee meeting, Commissioner David Wamble, who voted against hiring a building inspector at the March commission meeting, suggested commissioners reconsider their decision based on information he presented.
Among that information was:
• Currently Giles County uses state building inspectors at an estimated permit cost of $500 for a home valued at more than $100,000. Using the proposed fee increase to pay for a county building inspector, the cost to citizens building a home goes up as high as $2,250 for a 2,500 square foot home.
• Giles County averages 6.6 permits per month at an estimated average of six hours per permit, which means a building inspector would need 39.6 hours per month on home inspections. Wamble estimated building inspections would require 9.2 hours per week, leaving 30.8 free hours per week.
• A claim that state inspectors were inspecting homes by photos sent to them was blown out proportion, according to Wamble, who said photos were being used to show an inspector that a requested change had been made.
• Wamble said the state inspector is paid per permit and uses his own vehicle.
• Based on an $1,800 cost per permit average if the county has less than 46 permits in a year the move to a county building inspector would lose money.
Wamble also noted that the construction of spec houses is stopping due to high lumber prices. He asked what the cost of Errors and Omissions insurance and computers and software would be for the county by taking on the responsibility of providing its own inspector.
Wamble suggested the county stay with the state inspector or simply hire its own building inspector at a per permit rate with no vehicle or benefits.
Commissioner Gayle Jones noted that at last month’s commission meeting proponents of hiring a building inspector mentioned that it could protect citizens from fire hazards, then commented that fire hazards would be the purview of an electrical inspection, which is done separately from a building inspection. She called the move to hire a building inspector a tax scheme in search of justification.
County Executive Melissa Greene corrected numbers used during the meeting concerning the number of permits pulled last year. She said that 111 permits were pulled in 2020 and the requests for permits continue to rise with the majority of those in 2020 being for new homes.
Local builder and realtor Neal Bass said that the state building inspector who covers Giles County also covers Lincoln and Lawrence counties, stressing that one man is able to inspect all three counties.
Bass also noted that Giles County’s proposed building inspector would be causing an increase in the permit costs without any difference in the inspections being performed. Calling the proposed building inspector and the fees proposed to pay for the position a tax, Bass said the increase in cost is not going to provide any protection.
“Nothing is being provided that isn’t already provided,” Bass said, adding that the expense of providing a county building inspector is not an efficient way to provide the revenue project. “There’s a better way to generate tax revenue. If there’s any benefit to this, I don’t see it.”
Wamble said he added other possible duties to his estimation of how much work would be required for a full-time county building inspector, but said he still could only get to approximately 10 hours per week.
Greene said there were other duties a county building inspector could take on, but her main focus is the enforcement of building codes and other county regulations related to building and construction.
Greene thanked the builders, realtors and public for their input on the matter, noting that she is trying to do the things the county commission has asked of her.
Wamble reminded those present that as county executive Greene is tasked with finding ways to generate more money for the county. He added that the kind of discussion held during last week’s meeting should have been held before the issue of a county building inspector went before the full commission.
Greene pointed out that county government offices need assistance in answering questions about construction and other issues that could be the responsibility of a county-employed building inspector.
Having answered in one day questions about an adult book store and a county resident concerned about construction going on at their neighbor’s house, Greene said she doesn’t know the answers to these questions or where to send people for the answers they need.
“If this is not the route we want to go, that’s fine, but we do need to do something,” she said, noting that more development in the county is expected, which means more of these kinds of questions will emerge.
A motion to put the county building inspector issue on the agenda for next week’s full commission meeting was approved by the committee unanimously.
In other business last week, the county commission’s budget committee:
• Voted to send an amendment to the Giles County School System budget to the full county commission next week. The amendment includes a STEM grant for Richland School and bonuses for school system employees.
Approximately $149,500 of the bonuses are mandated by the state for certified school system employees and nurses. The remaining $129,293 would be to give bonuses to the remaining school system employees and would come from the school system’s fund balance.
• Voted to the full commission a budget plan for the Giles County Highway Department to purchase a reclaimer for road paving at a cost of approximately $500,000.
An old reclaimer was recently sold for $121,000, according to Finance Director Beth Moore-Sumners. That money, budget funds and gas tax money would be used to purchase the reclaimer, if approved.
• A new person is needed to keep the minutes at all county commission committee meetings.
