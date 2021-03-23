Commissioners were somewhat divided about the proposed purchase of a lawn mower for the Giles County Agri Park during last week’s monthly meeting of the Giles County Commission.
Commissioner Gayle Jones questioned $15,000 for the lawn mower, which was part of a budget amendment before the commission. Jones said she believed a cheaper option could be found and she made a motion to remove the mower from the budget amendment until more research could be done.
Commissioner Brad Butler explained that the mower being sought is diesel and gear driven, which he said costs more but is more efficient and durable.
Commissioner Duane Jones said the $15,000 request included in the amendment was the maximum that would be spent. He said the actual cost could be less.
Gayle Jones’ motion to remove the mower from the amendment failed by a vote of 7-13.
The overall budget amendment, including $15,000 for the lawn mower, passed by a vote of 13-7. Voting in favor of the amendment were Cary, Curry, Woodard, Jackson, Cesarini, Duane Jones, Journey, Reedy, Butler, Sutton, Harwell, Pruett and Brooks. Voting against were Wamble, Wilburn, Adams, Risner, Pollard, Brown and Gayle Jones.
Mells Foxhounds
For the second time in as many meetings, the county commission considered a request to allow the Mells Foxhounds group to enter county property in Campbellsville if necessary to retrieve dogs or horses on the property.
County Attorney Lucy Henson restated her opinion that allowing the access opens the county up to unnecessary liability and that the county commission cannot just allow one specific group to enter county property.
The resolution to allow access to Mells Foxhounds failed by a vote of 7-13. Voting for the resolution were Adams, Risner, Reedy, Pollard, Brooks, Harwell and Pruett. Voting against the resolution were Cary, Woodard, Curry, Jackson, Wamble, Wilburn, Cesarini, Duane Jones, Journey, Butler, Gayle Jones, Brown and Sutton.
In other business at its March 15 meeting, the county commission:
• Approved a budget amendment for the Giles County Highway Department.
• Approved the county entering into a cooperative purchasing agreement.
• Named a bridge on Buford Station Road in memory of David Dumont Young.
• Approved Notaries Public, new and renewals.
• Approved David Bolden to the county Equalization Board.
The county commission meets on the third Monday of each month unless it falls on a recognized holiday. The next meeting of the Giles County Commission is set for April 19 at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
