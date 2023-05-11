Commission Preview

Several county commissioners expressed their belief that County Executive Graham Stowe had the authority to revoke a previously approved permit for the Courthouse Gazebo, which was in conflict with a parade permit issued by the City of Pulaski.

While most of the commissioners who spoke said Stowe had the authority to revoke the permit, not all of them said they agree with the decision.

