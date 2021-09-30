With the 2020 Census numbers in and the 2022 elections just around the corner, local officials are looking at Giles County’s voting districts for redistricting purposes to meet a January deadline.
CTAS County Government Consultants Melisa Kelton and Robin Roberts met with the Giles County Redistricting Committee Sept. 14 to do just that.
Redistricting Committee Chairman Duane Jones said he had been informed that the committee could also consider recommending reducing the number of county commissioners.
“I would like to consider going to two commissioners per district,” Giles County Commissioner and committee member Mike Cesarini said, adding that having less than 21 commissioners would save tax dollars.
He said it could also reduce the number of committee meetings required each month by moving to a single monthly work session instead of several committee meetings. Cesarini also noted the move to less commissioners per district might encourage others to run.
“It is difficult to get people to run for office,” Cesarini said. “As you know at our last election, we had one district where we had no one who qualified. “They have a write-in candidate on the commission.”
Commissioner David Wamble said he agrees with Cesarini that decreasing the number of commissioners would make the commission be “possibly more effective.”
“One of the reasons put forth is that it would be more effective,” Commissioner Gayle Jones said. “I’m wondering in what way it would be more effective.
“The role of government I think as representatives is not supposed to be easy, but it is supposed to be representative.”
If there were only one or two commissioners in each district, Jones said she felt it might then be an “easier bunch to corral or control.”
The Redistricting Committee voted to send the request to decrease the commissioners from three to two per district to the full commission for its consideration.
Voting for were committee members Terry Harwell, Cesarini, Rose Yvonne Brown, Willa Sherrell Smith, Wamble, Erin Curry, Tammy Helton and Zena Dickey.
Voting against were Gayle Jones and Duane Jones.
The decision is expected go to the county commission during its October meeting.
In other business during its meeting, the committee voted to keep the amount of districts the same.
With District 2 needing a few more people within its district, the committee was to meet again today (Wednesday) to decide from which district those people would come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.