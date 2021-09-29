As happens more often than not, health insurance premiums will be increasing this year, so the Giles County Insurance Committee met recently to discuss how best to address the overage in employee health insurance costs.
The increase is an average of 4.2 percent, Financial Management Deputy Nancy Griffin said, adding that the majority of employees are enrolled in the Premier PPO employee-only plans that will be increasing by $32 a month.
Finance Director Beth Moore-Sumners said she suggested for the period of January-June, 2022, an estimated amount of $45,000 be absorbed by the county so the overage does not have to be paid by the county and highway employees.
“Health insurance is the biggest problem we face with retaining and attracting employees,” County Executive Melissa Greene said, adding that 90 percent of the ambulance employees have said health insurance and not being able to afford it for their families was one of their biggest concerns.
“We are still fighting the same battle we have been fighting probably for 10-plus years,” she said.
Less than 20 employees in the county have family coverage, Griffin said.
Moore-Sumners said she met with a couple of different companies who are planning on putting a Request For Qualifications (RFQ) together to look at the state plan versus private insurance.
“We have spent some time behind the scenes trying to get this ready,” she said, adding that she has even gotten the County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS) involved.
“We want to make sure we get somebody we can trust,” Moore-Sumners insisted. “We want to make sure we are doing the best thing for our employees.”
District 2 Commissioner David Wamble said this would not affect 2022’s insurance but it needs to be taken care of ahead of 2023’s enrollment period.
The county has been paying $665 a month toward the employee’s policy, Griffin said.
According to Cigna enrollment information for level two, the Premier PPO plan for employee-only is $812 for local plus and $877 for open access.
For employee plus family, it is $2,193 for local plus and $2,323 for open access.
“Even if you cut these family premiums in half, these people can’t afford it,” Griffin said.
The committee voted to send the recommendation that the county absorb the overage of cost for insurance premiums totaling $32 a month per employee to the budget
committee.
Voting in favor were commissioners Joseph Sutton, Wamble, Joyce Woodard, David Adams, Harold Brooks and Duane Jones. Commissioner Gayle Jones voted against.
Wamble said he would like for Moore-Sumners to work on a plan that would include more toward the employee plus family policy as well.
A meeting will be called in January to review that plan and the RFQs.
In other business, the committee:
• Discussed other insurance policies and limits. Greene said the school system and county had shared the same limits. Effective July 1, they have separate limits, and the committee decided to meet again in January with Alsup & Associates Insurance to discuss possibly increasing
limits.
• Heard Greene had included a $2 million cyber security policy due to phishing scams and other cyber concerns.
• Heard the Courthouse is covered for about $15.9 million and Annex for about $2.9 million.
