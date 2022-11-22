After almost 15 years of discussion about the need for a new Giles County Emergency Medical Services’ (EMS) building, the Giles County Commission’s Property Committee determined to have land owned by the county tested for consideration.

“None of these places are going to be perfect, so we want a good piece of property and good plan and make it happen,” Giles County Executive Graham Stowe said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.