After almost 15 years of discussion about the need for a new Giles County Emergency Medical Services’ (EMS) building, the Giles County Commission’s Property Committee determined to have land owned by the county tested for consideration.
“None of these places are going to be perfect, so we want a good piece of property and good plan and make it happen,” Giles County Executive Graham Stowe said.
The committee heard other property had been considered to no avail.
In other business during its meeting Nov. 10, the property committee:
• Heard the Giles County Courthouse assessment has been completed and there would be an upcoming meeting to discuss the findings.
“We’ve got projects ahead of us to make sure our Courthouse lasts another 100 years,” Stowe said.
In discussion during the Giles County Commission’s Legislative Committee meeting Nov. 10, the committee:
• Approved renaming the Ambulance Committee to the Emergency Services Committee for Giles County EMS, Office of Emergency Management and Giles County Fire and Rescue to all be included in the meetings.
• Discussed the rules and examples and heard why the rules exist.
“The purpose of the rules is to make sure we operate efficiently, and all the minority opinions can be heard,” Stowe said, suggesting that a subcommittee be formed to review the rules.
• Stowe discussed an issue that arose during the last full meeting of the county commission involving “a motion to reconsider.”
The issue arose after a motion to change
commission meeting times initially failed. Later a new, somewhat altered motion was made by a commissioner who was on the losing side of the initial vote.
As chairman of the county commission, Stowe ruled that the change in the new motion was substantive enough to allow it, even though commission rules prohibit motions to reconsider from a commissioner who was on the losing side of the initial vote. The second vote failed as well.
“If I had a do over, I would change my ruling,” Stowe said.
He said the “keyword” in that ruling is “substantive” change and the request to reconsider has to be made from the winning side.
“I could have done better,” Stowe said. “It won’t happen again.”
• Approved a motion that included if multiple applicants are being considered for the county attorney position to allow each applicant five minutes to speak to the full commission and then allow the commission to ask questions with no time limit.
