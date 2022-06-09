After spending a day going over the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, the Giles County Commission’s Budget Committee voted to recommend a budget to the full commission that uses the county’s general fund reserves to balance it.
With the current fiscal year (2021-22) set at the end of June, the county commission will consider the budget committee’s recommendation at its June 20 monthly meeting.
The committee spent all day May 23 going through each county department’s budget and appropriations for the non-profit organization line item before setting the county’s property tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The result is a budget recommendation that requires $17,862,367 in expenditures, and revenues that fell $546,647 short of covering those expenditures, with the shortfall coming from the county’s general fund balance (reserves). The general fund balance, with already allocated ARP funds removed, is projected to end the 2022-23 fiscal year with approximately $9 million.
Giles County’s property tax rate, as calculated by the state due to 2022 being a reassessment year, is recommended unanimously by the budget committee at $2.0281 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Property taxes are expected to bring in approximately $193,000 more than last year due to additions to property, and not related to this year’s reassessed property values.
Non-Profits
While the proposed non-profit appropriations budget line item will show that the committee recommended $546,647 for non-profit organizations, $514,097 of that is actually designated for entities that provide services directly to the citizens of Giles County which the county itself does not provide, or creates revenue for the county by attracting tourists. Those entities include Giles County Fire and Rescue for rescue and fire services provided by seven stations throughout the county ($227,631 plus an additional $50,000 for a training tower that is expected to help lower the county’s ISO insurance rating); the Giles County Public Library in Pulaski ($161,756); and Giles County Tourism ($24,710).
The committee entertained a stream of other non-profit organizations that provide a variety of services in Giles County. Those organizations requested approximately $120,000 in funds from the committee with just over $32,500 recommended to be included in the county budget.
The non-profit organizations considered by the committee were:
• Veterans Alliance — Recommendation to receive $2,500 approved by a committee vote of 5-2. Voting for were committee members David Adams, Roger Reedy, Gayle Jones, Judy Pruett and Erin Curry. Voting against were committee members Larry Worsham and David Wamble.
• New Canaan Ranch — A motion by Reedy to fund a $5,000 request died due to no second from another committee member.
• Betterway House — Request for $1,000 was denied by a vote of 2-5 with Reedy and Pruett voting for and Wamble, Adams, Jones, Worsham and Curry voting against.
• Pouring Spot — Request for $1,000 was denied by a vote of 3-4 with Mike Cesarini (stepping in for Adams), Reedy and Pruett voting for and Wamble, Jones, Worsham and Curry voting against.
• Boys and Girls Club — Request for $5,000 was denied by a vote of 3-4 with Cesarini, Pruett and Reedy voting for and Wamble, Jones, Worsham and Curry voting against. A second motion to recommend $2,500 was also denied by a vote of 3-4 with the same committee members casting the same votes.
• STAAR Theater — Request for $10,000 was denied when Cesarini’s motion did not receive a second.
• Senior Citizen Center — Recommendation to receive $20,000 approved by a committee vote of 6-1 with Pruett, Reedy, Cesarini, Wamble, Worsham and Curry voting for and Jones voting against.
• Ardmore and Campbellsville Libraries — Recommendation to receive $3,650 approved by a unanimous vote of the committee.
• Minor Hill Library — Request was denied by a 2-5 vote with Cesarini and Jones not to deny and Wamble, Reedy, Worsham, Pruett and Curry voting to deny. It was noted that Minor Hill Library had failed to follow the application rules for two consecutive years.
• Giles County Humane Association — Recommendation to receive $5,000 approved by a committee vote of 5-2 with Cesarini, Reedy, Jones, Pruett and Curry voting for and Wamble and Worsham voting against.
• American Legion — Request for funds denied by a vote of 2-5 with Cesarini and Pruett voting for and Wamble, Reedy, Jones, Worsham and Curry voting against.
• Community RFD — Request for $15,000 was denied by a vote of 3-4 with Cesarini, Reedy and Pruett voting for and Wamble, Worsham, Jones and Curry voting no. A second motion for $5,000 was denied by the same tally with the same committee members casting the same votes.
• Breastfeeding Support Group — Request for $1,000 was denied by a vote of 3-4 with Cesarini, Pruett and Curry voting for and Wamble, Jones, Reedy and Worsham voting against.
• A Kid’s Place — $7,500 request denied due to no second. A motion for $2,500 was denied by a vote of 3-4 with Cesarini, Reedy and Pruett voting for and Wamble, Jones, Worsham and Curry voting against.
• God’s Storehouse — $18,000 request denied due to lack of second.
• Decisions, Choices and Options — $8,000 request denied by a vote of 2-5 with Reedy and Pruett voting for and Wamble, Jones, Worsham, Curry and Cesarini voting against.
• Giles County Trail of Tears — $5,000 request denied by a vote of 3-4 with Cesarini, Reedy and Pruett voting for and Wamble, Jones, Worsham and Curry voting against.
The committee unanimously approved recommending the $546,647 to organization appropriations be taken from the county’s general fund balance.
The budget committee’s votes are recommendations that require full commission approval. The full commission has the authority to alter the budget, including non-profit appropriations, in its June 20 full session.
