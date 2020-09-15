Two Giles County Commission committees have given their blessings for the Giles County School System to start school upgrades and renovations as soon as possible.
Both the county commission’s Schools Committee and Budget Committee voted to recommend the allocation of $3.2 million to the school system’s capital projects fund contingent on the school system’s agreement to match the funding with $3.2 million from its own fund balance.
The dam of funding for the long-sought schools upgrades funds broke loose during last week’s meeting of the commission’s schools committee.
At the schools committee meeting County Executive Melissa Greene broke down the proposed project and the costs and options for funding the project.
Her recommendation was the county and school system each pitch in existing funding that would cover $8.2 million of the $16.2 million project cost. The school system would provide $3.2 million from its fund balance, $2 million would come from the county’s Capital Projects Fund and $3 million from the county’s General Fund Balance. All three accounts would maintain healthy balances even with these funds removed from them, according to Greene.
The question that remained was how to finance the remaining $8 million.
One key source of contention for many county commissioners concerning schools upgrades has been Energy Savings Group (ESG), the company chosen by the Giles County Board of Education to implement the schools renovation and energy savings plan.
Greene recommended the school system use ESG’s projected utilities savings of approximately $1 million per year to pay the annual cost of financing the remaining $8 million. However, Greene noted that ESG at this time has only guaranteed $150,000 per year in utilities savings despite the high projections.
County Commissioner David Wamble questioned the projected utility savings, asking how much the school system actually pays for utilities each year.
The estimate from Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners was $1.3 million-$1.4 million.
“There’s no way in the world we can save 85 percent on utility costs,” Wamble said. “I don’t think those are numbers we can work with.”
The decision was made to pay ESG a previously agreed upon $60,000 for the work done in evaluating the school system and using the reports from ESG to develop scopes of work at each school.
The school system would then contract with an engineer and the county finance office would work with the engineer to bid the work to be performed.
As a show of the county’s commitment to moving forward with the renovation and upgrade of all the county’s schools, Wamble suggested the county go ahead and transfer $3.2 million into the school system’s capital projects fund to match the school system’s portion of the project.
That suggestion has been recommended by both the schools committee and budget committee. It will require the approval of both the full county commission and the school board to move the project forward.
With $6.4 million committed to the project, discussion moved to how quickly the renovations could begin and how to finance the remainder of the project.
Moore-Sumners reminded the committee that Giles County currently has no debt and therefore has no tax money dedicated to go into debt service. Some of the tax money currently budgeted for a county capital projects fund could be moved to debt service to provide the money needed to fund the financing.
“This money is money we already have,” Moore-Sumners said. “We already have half the money available to move forward. All you all have to do as a school board is a budget amendment for it. On the county side it can happen in a week or a couple of days. The processes are there. We can get started very quickly. There shouldn’t be a delay.”
Greene agreed, saying the long process of determining the best way to proceed with schools renovations is ready to move ahead.
“The county and school board should be ready to say they are ready to commit this much money toward the project,” Greene said. “ We know what’s wrong. Let’s move. I don’t think there’s anybody here that isn’t ready to start doing work on our schools.”
Schools committee member Rodney Journey made the motion that the county pay ESG the $60,000 and get the schools renovations projects going as soon as possible.
The schools committee unanimously approved that motion. The next day the budget committee approved recommending the moving of $3.2 million from the county into the school system’s capital projects fund contingent on the school board’s approval of the funding plan.
The commitment of funds will require the approval of the full county commission, which is scheduled to meet Monday, Sept. 21, at 9 a.m. in the Giles County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.