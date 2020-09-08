The discussion continued last week concerning the creation of a community committee to study diversity in Pulaski and make recommendations to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on how to aid in the progression of common goals.
During its Aug. 31 work session, the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman continued to talk about creating the community committee, a discussion that began in June of this year.
The community committee is part of the city council’s response to calls from some citizens to remove Sam Davis’ name from Sam Davis Park, to remove the Sam Davis statue from the Pulaski Square and to find ways to recognize previously neglected parts of the city’s history.
At the Aug. 31 work session, board members and citizens spoke about the need for such a committee and what the make up of that committee should be.
“It goes back to recognizing people like Mr. McClure — people of color throughout the times who have done extraordinary things,” Alderman Randy Massey said, referencing former Bridgeforth High School football announcer J.R. McClure. “And I think this community committee could get together and outline some of those positives that’s been really neglected in the past.”
“The greater cross section of the community that we have represented, the more solution focused we will be and not so agenda driven for personal issues, but rather how do we reconcile the whole,” Alderman Ricky Keith said.
It was suggested that the creation of a community committee could assist in finding ways to represent the entire community in public recognition of historical figures.
“Being a part of the solution, not part of the problem,” Mayor Pat Ford asserted. “That’s exactly what we are looking for.”
City Administrator Terry Harrison proposed board members and citizens bring suggestions on how they would like the committee to be formed, as well as what it would look like in terms of community representation and number of members, to the city council’s next work session Monday, Sept 14. That work session is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Harrison said suggestions concerning the community committee could be sent to his office at 203 S. First St., Pulaski, TN 38478 or emailed to recorder@pulaski-tn.com.
