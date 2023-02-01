Condition of Historic Courthouse Revealed

Structure, Traffic Flow Among Key Concerns
For more than 110 years the Giles County Courthouse has towered over the Pulaski Square. It has become the centerpiece of Giles County, a point of pride for locals and a must-see attraction for visitors.
While the Giles County Courthouse is amazing to look at, outside and in, she’s more than just a pretty face. The Courthouse remains the center of all judicial proceedings in Giles County, including General Sessions, Circuit and Chancery courts. It houses the Giles County Court Clerk and Clerk and Master offices that serve the local courts. Also working from the historic Giles County Courthouse are the Assessor of Property, Trustee, the Register of Deeds office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol office.
All of this, and more, make the Giles County Courthouse a vital part of the county, it could be considered the heart of Giles County.
In 2022, the county government hired OHM Advisors to take on the task of evaluating the Courthouse to determine what needs to be done to keep it structurally sound and better utilized. The goal was to make sure the Giles County Courthouse can be enjoyed and used to serve the people of Giles County for years to come.
Last week, several Giles County commissioners and other officials gathered to find out the results of the study, including OHM’s recommendations and possible costs.
“Everyone acknowledges we have the most beautiful Courthouse in Middle Tennessee,” County Executive Graham Stowe said when asked about OHM’s report. “But we’ve got our work cut out for us because our Courthouse requires maintenance and a number of critical upgrades.”
OHM’s Jason Griffin and Harvey Schwager explained the scope and goals of the project with one particular result that will help maintain the Courthouse moving forward.
“One of the key things we proposed to do is you don’t have any plans on that existing Courthouse,” Griffin said. “A lot of things were lost over the years. We laser scanned the inside and outside and created a digital dollhouse of the Courthouse. Now we’ll have a model to work from for the entire facility. We know how thick the walls are and how thick the floors are, and this is all very important as we look to different things with the Courthouse.”
The process was comprehensive, according to Schwager, who noted that all those working in the Courthouse were interviewed, along with an assessment that he said involved crawling everywhere in the Courthouse.
The assessment, he added, involved everything about the Courthouse — mechanical, electrical, structural, architectural and historical.
Some of the key concerns that came from the assessment include:
• Supporting arches in the basement are indicating preliminary failure or overloading.
• On the exterior of the building some evidence of brick that needs to be re-anchored to the structure and rusted anchoring is causing chipping of the stone around the lower part of the building.
• Sealant has failed around the building.
• Some windows are inoperable and limited signs of wood deterioration.
• Staff concerns, such as building security, traffic flow between prisoners and the public, full ADA compliance, HVAC/comfort, how to accommodate growth.
• HVAC is a concern in terms of heating and cooling the Courthouse.
• Multiple safety concerns were also identified.
• There is no cohesive fire detection, no fire escape and no fire suppression in the 33,000-square-foot building.
• How much is done to the building is a delicate balance because if more than 50 percent of the building is changed at one time, the entire structure would have to be brought up to current building codes. The cost to do so would be extremely high.
Schwager also presented several recommendations from the assessment.
Updating panic buttons for Courthouse personnel is currently underway. Also, moving old county records off-site has been partially accomplished with the moving of the county archives late last year.
The recommendations include altering the flow of people inside the Courthouse to better separate prisoners from the public and to provide better handicapped access to all of the building.
Putting a new elevator in the southwest corner of the Courthouse rotunda to serve all floors is another recommendation. This elevator would be for public use only, providing both separation from prisoners and handicapped access to all county offices.
The recommendations also involve making the east side of the Courthouse the lone entry point, and building a ramp at that entrance for handicapped access.
Other recommendations are:
• Establishing a command center for building security.
• Designing protective environments at transaction counters.
• Separating the circulation of people in the Courthouse to close off areas from the public and allow secure prisoner holding and transport.
Since the evaluation is just in its conceptual stage, Schwager could not give a hard cost estimate for the recommended changes.
Without in-depth numbers, he said the only cost estimate that could be provided is from a square foot perspective. He estimated that number at $5-$10 million, noting that costs and supplies are volatile at this time.
It was noted that certain parts of the recommendations should be considered first, those included fire detection and suppression, structural repairs and separating the flow of the public and prisoners being transported to court.
With the information in hand, the county commission will begin the task of prioritizing what needs to be done and determining how to pay for it. No currently scheduled county committee meetings have the Courthouse project among the listed agenda items, but the matter could be brought up at any commission committee meeting as new business.
“In order to ensure our Courthouse remains as Giles County’s justice center for another century, we need to invest in new mechanical systems, fire suppression, special needs accessibility, improved security and a number of critical maintenance items,” Stowe said. “The commissioners and I are committed to getting this project underway, starting with budget parameters and the development of prioritized construction phases. There’s a lot of work ahead, but at least now we’ve got a good idea of what that work entails.”
