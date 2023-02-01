 Skip to main content
Condition of Historic Courthouse Revealed

Structure, Traffic Flow Among Key Concerns

For more than 110 years the Giles County Courthouse has towered over the Pulaski Square. It has become the centerpiece of Giles County, a point of pride for locals and a must-see attraction for visitors.

A digital rendering of the east side of the Giles County Courthouse imagines the structure with ramps for handicapped access through the lone entry point, which would funnel all entrants through security.   Submitted 
A key concern in the assessment of the Giles County Courthouse is cracks developing in support arches below the main structure.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
