Secondary education opportunities in the Pulaski and Giles County area are strong with unprecedented growth on the horizon.
That was the message from the representatives to Pulaski’s two secondary education institutions to the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently.
UT Southern Executive Vice Chancellor & COO Robby Shelton said a year and-a-half after a smooth acquisition and transition from Martin Methodist College to UT Southern, the school’s enrollment is growing, which he added is rare among schools across the state.
At the time of transition, Shelton said UT Southern had approximately 800 students enrolled. That number has grown to 925 and is on track to reach 1,000 by fall.
“We are trying to manage our growth at a pace we can handle,” Shelton noted. “We want to make sure the students we admit can be successful and we can retain them.”
It is UT Southern’s retention rate, which was up by a state high 16.6 percent, that Shelton said he believes the school can point to as an important marker.
“We may not lead enrollment or growth, but we can lead in retention, graduation rates and student satisfaction,” he said. “Our students love UT Southern.”
UT Southern is researching new majors and combined majors with other UT System schools such as agriculture and engineering, which Shelton stressed are very important programs for the students in the southern Middle Tennessee and North Alabama regions.
He pointed to the “grow your own” efforts in secondary education, designed to put more teachers into rural areas.
UT Southern has reached out with surveys and recently held listening sessions across southern Middle Tennessee and North Alabama.
All of the information being gathered will be used to develop a master plan for the next 10-20 years.
“What does our growth look like?” he asked. “How far do we want to grow?”
UT Southern is currently in its first partnership project with the City of Pulaski building two new tennis courts at Magazine Road Park to allow its tennis teams to host conference matches.
Other partnership opportunities will come, Shelton noted, possibly in the area of housing or working on parking.
The access to affordable tuition for students in and around Giles County is one of the most important results of UT Southern acquiring Martin Methodist College.
“We continue to be attractive to students across the state, in North Alabama, all over the country and all over the world,” Shelton said. “We have become a destination university, a university of choice.”
TCAT Pulaski
Tennessee College of Applied Technology Pulaski President Mike Whitehead had a similar message of growth in both secondary educational needs in the community and among potential students.
TCAT has been in Pulaski since 1969, serving Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marshall and Maury counties.
The school has approximately 300 students who take part in 11 training programs on the main campus and four programs in Lawrence County.
“Enrollment is strong and most of our classes are full,” Whitehead said, praising the great opportunities being presented through dual enrollment classes with Giles County and Richland high schools. “The challenge is, we don’t have space, and having enough equipment is an issue.”
Working with the new Giles County School System CTE director, Whitehead noted that TCAT is going to be able to send instructors and equipment to the school.
“This produces a pipeline of workers who are graduating high school and TCAT,” he added.
Whitehead said TCAT Pulaski is also building programs that entice students to continue their education.
“We don’t want them to come to us and end with us,” he said. We want them to pursue further education, going into higher learning systems.”
That has led TCAT Pulaski to have conversations with UT Southern on how to funnel students into that progression.
A new program Whitehead noted was the correctional officer training, which is designed to meet a need that is crucial locally and across the country.
He also touted TCAT’s training for people who are “justice involved” or incarcerated individuals.
Through a Lawrence County grant, the program offers incarcerated individuals the opportunity to earn production technician certification in five areas.
“It’s a key that can open some doors for them once they get back to their regular life,” he said, adding that the program has grown so much the grant has been expanded to start plumbing and welding programs.
With all the growth in students and programs, TCAT Pulaski needs more facilities and more space.
Several years ago TCAT Pulaski purchased the old Elliott Popham car dealership building, but the plans for the property were put on hold by COVID.
With the support of governors Haslam and Lee, TCAT has more than $30 million available for renovations with more possible in the upcoming budget.
The result is expected to be two new buildings that will double the space available at TCAT Pulaski, an increase of 50,000 square feet.
And it can’t come fast enough with TCAT Pulaski looking to add nine new programs with the expansion. Some of those potential programs include bringing automotive repair back with an EV element, cosmetology, digital graphic design and multimedia, EMT program, a full-time dental assistant program and industrial maintenance.
It looks to be a year before ground would be broken on the expansion, Whitehead said. After that, an 18-month construction timeline would put the opening of the expansion in early 2026.
