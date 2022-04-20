Just over 27 years ago, 14-year-old eighth grader Shawnda James killed her aunt, took her toddler cousin and fled Giles County to Michigan.
Shawnda James was convicted of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in the death of 26-year-old Kelly James and was sentenced in 1997 to a minimum of 23 years in prison for her crime.
James, who has been serving her sentence since she was initially charged with the crime in 1995, was granted a parole hearing April 13 to determine whether she will be released from prison, according to 22nd Judicial District Attorney General Brent Cooper.
Cooper released the information on James’ parole hearing in a detailed social media post. Included in that post was information that in 2011 (14 years after her 23-year sentence was imposed) Gov. Phil Bredesen, without consulting the DA’s office, commuted James’ sentence, which Cooper said made her eligible for parole immediately at that time. However, parole has been denied up to now, he noted.
The trend continued last week, when, according to Cooper, it was recommended that parole be denied for three years.
According to information shared by Cooper and found in the pages of the PULASKI CITIZEN
and THE GILES FREE PRESS from 1995-97, Shawnda James was taken into the home of her uncle and aunt Doug and Kelly James and their 18-month-old son in Giles County in December 1994 when her grandmother in Michigan was having trouble with the 13-year-old following the death of Shawnda’s mother and grandfather.
On March 5, 1995, Shawnda James had an argument with Doug James and after he left to go to work she tried to load one gun that jammed. She then loaded a second gun, test fired it into bedding, put her baby cousin in her aunt’s car, put the muzzle of the gun to her aunt’s forehead and fired a single shot.
James then fled the scene in her aunt’s car, taking the toddler and approximately $2,000 with her. Ultimately, James and the child ended up on a plane to Michigan where she was apprehended at the airport.
In their investigation, police testified in court to finding the .22 caliber rifle used to kill Kelly James under the mattress of the toddler’s crib. Police also testified that James made a list of “things to remember.”
At trial, prosecutors pointed to Shawnda James’ calculated actions before, during and after the crime as their case for premeditated first-degree murder. Her defense attorney Robert Massey, attempted to prove the eighth grader suffered from diminished capacity due to her age and the previous tragic events in her life.
After three-and-a-half days of emotional testimony and arguments, a Giles County jury deliberated for just over four hours, finding James guilty of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. She was found not guilty of the charge of aggravated kidnapping.
Due to her age, James could not be sentenced to death or life without parole. The first-degree murder conviction came with an automatic life sentence with the possibility of parole that carried a 25-year minimum.
In June 2017, Circuit Court Judge Robert L. Jones sentenced James to 18 years for the especially aggravated robbery conviction, but ruled that the 18 years would be served concurrently, or along with, the 25-year sentence. Jones also ruled that the two years James had spent in jail after her arrest would be taken off the 25-year sentence, essentially making it for a term of 23 years.
The now 41-year-old James has served more than the 25-year minimum sentence (23 years with time served) imposed by Jones in 1997 and should next be considered for parole in 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.