Giles County will pay $2 million as part of a settlement agreement in a 2018 lawsuit related to misdemeanor probation supervision.
The county has also agreed to rigid guidelines in relation to misdemeanor probation for defendants declared indigent or unable to pay fees, fines or restitution as part of their sentencing.
The Giles County Commission approved a consent decree during a special meeting last week that involved monetary and injunctive relief in the settlement of a lawsuit filed in April 2018 relative to the county’s use of private companies to provide misdemeanor probation services.
If the county commission had decided to reject the settlement and fight the case in court, County Attorney Lucy Henson advised the potential liability if the county were to lose, could fall within the $15-$17 million range, essentially bankrupting the county.
Additionally, Henson said, despite the law firm of Farrar and Bates fighting hard over the past three years to make the county’s case, rulings in two federal courts have made it clear the county would not be successful in defending its case.
In explaining the settlement to commissioners, Henson stressed that Giles County has operated its misdemeanor probation system no differently than any other county, sheriff or judge in the state.
“We are not the first and we will not be last,” Henson told commissioners concerning probation related lawsuits.
Henson also explained to commissioners that the federal court has found that the private companies the county contracted to supervise its probation cannot be held liable for monetary damages.
“The county has been deemed to be an enforcement actor and therefore the county has a duty not to violate the constitutional rights of probationers,” Henson told commissioners.
This leaves only Giles County liable in a class action lawsuit that Henson said could involve an estimated 3,000-5,000 plaintiffs. The class is defined in the consent decree as “All people who have been on probation in connection with a misdemeanor offense in Giles County from April 23, 2015, to the date the consent decree is entered.”
After the county commission’s vote Friday, Henson and County Executive Melissa Greene clarified some points concerning the lawsuit and probation services at issue.
When asked about how and when private probation services were put into place in Giles County, neither could say exactly when because it took place before either Henson or Greene were serving in their current roles with the county. Henson explained that at some point, as far as they can ascertain, a past Giles County General Sessions Judge (not the current sitting judge) entered into a contract to use private probation companies without seeking county commission approval.
Part of the lawsuit record are two agreements with private probation companies, one from 2011 and another from March 2016, signed by then-County Executive Janet Vanzant, outlining the probation supervision services to be performed.
Also in the lawsuit record is a letter from Elizabeth Rossi of Equal Justice Under Law sent to Vanzant in July 2016, asking Giles County to stop the use of for-profit probation companies. The letter refers to a lawsuit against Rutherford County for similar reasons and notes how, in 2016, Rutherford County stopped using private probation companies and implemented its own probation system.
In the letter, Rossi urges Giles County to also implement a “constitutionally-compliant” probation system.
“Had the letter sent in July 2016 been addressed at that time, we likely would not have been in a lawsuit,” Henson said. “It certainly wasn’t addressed in 2016.”
In April 2018, a few months before Greene was elected as county executive and two years before Henson was appointed as county attorney, Giles County and Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton, in his professional capacity, were named among the defendants in the lawsuit filed by Karen McNeil, Lesley Johnson, Tanya Mitchell, Indya Hilfort and Sonya Beard, who had been on probation supervised by the private companies contracted by the county.
According to PULASKI CITIZEN articles from May, July and August of 2018:
• The initial complaint charged that the contractual agreements between Giles County and the private probation companies that operated its probation system specified that the companies must earn their revenue and profit solely and directly from payments by the people they supervised.
• The results, according to the complaint, are probationers and their families losing their homes and personal belongings, suffering medical problems, going without food or medicine and using the income they have to pay growing supervision fees demanded under the threat of arrest.
Henson said the federal judge in this case has not seen the settlement agreement and could change some items. The county commission’s vote last week authorized Greene to negotiate non-substantive changes to the agreement.
Giles County, according to Henson, now has three options in handling misdemeanor probation. First, the county can incur the expense of starting its own probation department that would operate under the authority of the county executive. Second, the county could contract with a non-profit agency that could assist with probation. Third, the county could choose not to have misdemeanor probation.
“Anything we do would have to comply with the consent decree and anybody that we hire or contract with would have to as well,” she said.
Henson said Giles County at this time doesn’t and can’t remand misdemeanor convictions to probation, meaning an individual who is convicted of a misdemeanor who does not qualify for diversion or some other mitigating program would most likely be facing jail time.
The key concerns in the injunctive relief of the consent decree are that the convictions be misdemeanors and whether the individuals convicted are considered indigent or unable to make a monetary payment without sacrificing the basic necessities of life.
The consent decree sets forth criteria and processes for determining indigence and/or ability to pay.
Highlighted among the injunctive relief requirements is the statement that Giles County must eliminate the practice of keeping people on supervised probation solely due to inability to pay and eliminate unfair consequences of inability to pay.
To ensure that takes place, the consent decree declares that “in the case of any person who lacks the ability to make payments or whose sole income is from sources protected under state and federal law” Giles County must not:
• Collect payments
• Enforce any conditions of probation, including but not limited to requiring the person to make payments or to report to the probation department.
• Report an alleged violation of any condition of probation, including but not limited to failure to make payments.
• Seek additional conditions of probation or an extension of time on probation due to not making payments.
• Supervise the person.
While Giles County is allowed to enforce non-financial conditions of probation, “in the case of any person who lacks the ability to make payments or whose sole income is from sources protected under state and federal law,” Giles County must not:
• Collect payments
• Enforce any order to make payments on legal financial obligations or restitution.
• Report that a person did not make payments.
Henson said while a judge in a misdemeanor case in Giles County may assess fines, costs and restitutions as required of that judge by state law, the consent decree will not allow Giles County to collect any of those fines, costs and restitutions if the person is determined indigent or unable to pay.
Henson told county commissioners prior to last week’s vote that settling now would end the litigation on this case.
When questioned, she said she cannot explain why the private probation companies were exempted from monetary damages, noting that it was a decision from the district court judge.
It was also noted that the county is being held responsible even though the county has no oversight over judges.
Giles County Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners suggested that the estimated $2 million come from the county’s fund balance, which would reduce it from approximately $7.4 million to $5.4 million.
