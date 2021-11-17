After two years of waiting, Giles County has been notified it will receive the funding to move forward with a 400-person event center that will also serve as a safety shelter for the community.
Giles County Executive Melissa Greene made the announcement during Monday’s meeting of the Giles County Commission, stressing how exciting the news is for the county and thanking Giles County OEM Director Jeremy Holley for his hard work in securing the project.
The announcement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) states that Phase I of the project has been approved at a total cost of $143,500, of which Giles County will be required to pay $17,937.
Greene said Phase I will include providing the studies and plans for the project before moving into Phase II.
The event center, she said, will be built at the Giles County Agri Park to replace older buildings there now.
“We are very excited!” Greene said.
Broadband Grant Commitment
The county commission also dedicated up to $1 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant funds to help expand fiber optic broadband primarily in northern and southern Giles County.
Greene said she had met with three local broadband companies and has several more meetings planned over the next few weeks to discuss the applications these companies will be making for grants to expand broadband services.
Greene said the $1 million commitment from the county gives these companies extra points on their grant applications and shows that Giles County has some skin in the game.
“They are putting a lot of money into this,” Greene said. “We are saying we are willing to put some money up.”
Greene said the final amount is not known of how much Giles County might put toward the broadband expansion because the federal government has not finalized the rules for the grants.
The county commission approved the commitment of $1 million to broadband expansion unanimously with one commissioner absent.
Free Dog Adoptions
The Giles County Animal Shelter will offer free adoptions through the month of December in an effort to relieve crowded conditions that are maxed out at this time.
Greene said the shelter has approximately 30 dogs right now and offered some suggestions to help make adopting a dog less expensive.
While some of Greene’s other suggestions may still be considered, the commission gave its unanimous approval to the idea of making December free adoption month at the shelter.
Probation Settlement
The commission approved using funds from debt service and then the county general fund balance to pay a lawsuit settlement the county reached this year concerning its probation services.
The county settled for $2 million and insurance paid $600,000, according to Greene, who asked that the commission approve the remaining funds to come from the county’s debt service before taking the remainder, if necessary, from the general fund.
The settlement has been in the judge’s hands, Greene said, and is expected to be signed in coming days. Once it is signed the county will have only a few days to submit payment.
Time Capsule
Greene reminded commissioners that the county is collecting items to put back into a time capsule that was opened last year.
Items are being collected in the county’s archives department through the end of November. Only small items, such as paper, mail, photos, etc. can go into the time capsule.
Greene said an event will be set at a time for kids to attend for the replacing of the time capsule, probably in December.
In other business, the Giles County Commission:
• Approved a resolution joining a statewide lawsuit against the opioid industry that is not related to the previous lawsuit already joined by the county.
• Approved amendments to the Giles County School System’s general purpose and school funds mostly dealing with funding bonuses for school system employees.
• Approved an amendment to the county general fund.
• Approved county department reports and contracts and agreements.
• Approved new and renewal Notaries Public at Large.
• Heard a report from Giles County EDC Director David Hamilton.
• Approved a surety bond for Denise Little at the Giles County Soil Conservative District office.
The full Giles County Commission is not scheduled to meet in December, however, some county commission committees could possibly meet. A special meeting of the full county commission could be called in December if deemed necessary.
