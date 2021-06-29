While the Giles County Commission approved the 2021-22 fiscal year budget last week, the fate of some non-profit appropriations remains uncertain.
During the course of June 24’s monthly commission meeting, some commissioners indicated their willingness to consider giving requested funding to the Campbellsville Library, the Minor Hill Library, the Boys and Girls Club, the Senior Citizens Center and the Humane Association. These organizations were not included in the proposed non-profit appropriations for the 2021-22 budget and, according to discussion during the meeting, could not be added back to the budget without re-advertising the changes.
Giles County Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners recommended to commissioners that they pass the budget as it had been advertised and presented to them, then amend the budget as the commission sees fit beginning in July.
The non-profit appropriations for 2021-22 passed as submitted by a vote of 20-1 with Commissioner Bill Cary casting the lone vote against.
The commission also approved the 2021-22 fiscal year budget, which includes the non-profit appropriations, with just one change.
After a proposed amendment to remove $30,000 from the Giles County EMS budget was defeated, the commission approved the entire county budget, including the $30,000. However, the funds were earmarked to be used only for bonuses as an incentive for the ambulance service to attract and keep employees.
The county’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year passed by a vote of 18-3 with Cary and commissioners Tommy Pollard and David Adams voting against.
The 2021-22 budget calls for ending fund balances of $10 million for the county general fund, $488,000 for the highway fund and $6,038,000 for the school fund.
The county commission also unanimously approved the property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year at $2.8247 per $100 of assessed property value.
UT Southern
After in-depth discussion and multiple motions to amend, the county commission approved a one-time appropriation of $100,000 to UT Southern, which will be used to help fund scholarships, according to information provided at the meeting.
The appropriation will be an amendment to the current (2020-21) fiscal year budget.
The UT Southern appropriation passed by a vote of 15-5-1 with commissioners Adams, Gayle Jones, Rose Brown, Joseph Sutton and Harold Brooks voting against. Commissioner Brad Butler abstained due to a potential conflict of interest.
Redistricting
The county commission approved the establishment of a redistricting committee, which will be tasked with using new census data to reapportion voting districts in the county.
County Executive Melissa Greene said COVID-19 and next year’s elections have created a very tight timeline for the committee. However, she noted that the state will help the committee with the process, which needs to be complete and submitted to the county commission for final approval by its December meeting.
In other business during last week’s monthly meeting the county commission:
• Approved setting a speed limit of 40 miles per hour on Fiducia Road.
• Approved naming a bridge on Clear Creek Circle in memory of F.A. Crabtree.
• Approved requesting the state to return unclaimed money submitted by the county.
• Heard a report from Economic Development Director David Hamilton that there were only two projects out of 18 that EDC could submit on due to lack of appropriate buildings or other infrastructure needed. Hamilton said EDC is considering constructing a spec building to show prospective industries.
• Approved new and renewal Notaries Public.
• Approved contracts and agreements with RJ Young and Inmate Health Services.
• Approved a surety bond for Giles County Director of Schools Vickie Beard.
• Approved the county joining the Appalachian Regional Commission.
