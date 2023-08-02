Leveraging opportunities and addressing challenges was the message from new Economic Development Director Phil Reese to the Giles County Commission.
Reese, less than a month into the EDC position, spoke at the county commission’s July meeting last week. That meeting was streamed live and remains available to view on demand on the Pulaski Citizen Live
In his first few days on the job, Reese said he has started assessing the strengths and challenges Giles County faces in growing its economic and manufacturing bases.
Among what he said he has found so far include:
• Tennessee is an attractive state for business. Reese noted that CNBC rankings put Tennessee as a top three state for business, which is up three spots from last year.
Added to that is the growth of business in surrounding areas like Lincoln and Lawrence counties and North Alabama; Reese said a lot of people are excited about this area.
• One of the challenges Giles County faces is an unemployment rate at a 10-year low. In May, Reese noted, Giles County’s unemployment rate was 3.2 percent, which was the same as the state average.
That 3.2 percent, Reese explained, equates to less than 500 people actively looking for work in Giles County who do not have a job.
In comparison, he added, the State of Tennessee’s labor force is up approximately 150,000 workers over the past five years. Giles County during that period is actually down 700 workers (4.5 percent) since 2017.
And the counties around us are all up at least some in their available labor force.
Another concern, Reese noted, is that approximately 40 percent of Giles County’s labor force works outside the county, including 10 percent working outside the state.
• The state, Reese said, is funneling requests for information to Giles County, but most of those require a vacant building of 100,000 square feet or greater, which Giles County does not have available.
Reese said what is promising for the county is that the state is considering changing its grants to include more money and allowing the money to be used in constructing the buildings.
• Among Giles County’s top opportunities are its existing industries. Reese said 75 percent of the new jobs created in Tennessee are being added by current employers, adding that his discussions with existing industries in Giles County indicate they are already considering expansion.
• Educating and training the up-and-coming workforce is another opportunity that Giles County enjoys with the UT Southern and TCAT-Pulaski, which Reese noted is investing in a $30 million expansion.
Hearing from the new EDC director was the highlight of what was otherwise a short agenda for the county commission in July.
During the July meeting the county commission:
• Heard Commissioner Gayle Jones thank Giles County Ambulance Service employee Chasity Hobbs, who Jones said had given her two weeks notice. Jones called Hobbs an asset and fountain of information to the county, praising her dedication and love for the
Jones then asked County Attorney Chris Williams if county department heads are allowed to forbid their employees from speaking to their county commissioners.
Williams said under certain circumstances it could be, adding that it depends on what the information to be spoken of is.
Williams said he would be able to provide more information with more details.
• Approved a grant request for the Giles County Election Commission.
• Approved amendments to the 2023-24 budget.
• Approved judicial commissioners to one year terms.
• Approved Notaries Public at Large.
The next meeting of the full Giles County Commission is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
