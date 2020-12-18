Multiple changes to the county’s 2020-21 budget will be among the items considered by the Giles County Commission when it holds its monthly meeting Monday, Dec. 21.
The county commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county courtroom on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
The commission will be asked to approve amendments to the county’s General Fund.
Included in those amendments are changing the pay schedule for county fee office employees from fee-based to salary-based. The biggest change is that the funds to pay employees in fee offices will come directly from the county’s general fund rather than from the fees generated by the offices.
Another amendment is cleaning up accounting in the general fund to reflect where funds came from and how they were dispersed for grant money designated to provide COVID-related bonus pay for county employees.
Other budget amendment items include: the purchase of office equipment with reserve funds for the County Clerk’s office; $2,300 in the form of a THRAB grant for equipment in the Old Records Department; $825 for the repair of an EMA recovery drone; and $11,172 in transfers for the Giles County Highway Department.
MMC/UT Merger
A resolution will be presented to the county commission requesting the state legislature approve the acquisition of Martin Methodist College and the establishment of a fourth undergraduate campus of the University of Tennessee System.
“The Giles County legislative body requested the General Assembly approve legislation to allow for the acquisition of Martin Methodist College by the UT System and establish an appropriate allocation,” the resolution states.
COVID-19 Pay
The commission will consider authorizing the use of state and federal grant funds to provide bonuses for county employees who have continued to work through the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
“Whereas, the governing body of Giles County has determined that a one-time payment of $450 for full-time front-line workers and $250 payment for all other General Fund and Highway Fund employees would be an appropriate way to compensate and recognize the employees for their commitment to Giles County during the pandemic,” the resolution to be considered states.
Meetings
Changes to the commission’s rules of order concerning when the county commission is to meet each month will also be considered.
“The county commissioners shall meet at nine o’clock on the third Monday of each month with the exception of June which will be on the last Thursday of the month and December which will meet on the second Monday of the month. Should the third Monday fall on a legal holiday, the chairman or clerk shall adjourn the board over until the following day, making proper records on the minutes,” the resolution to be considered states.
Other items on the agenda to be considered during Monday’s meeting of the Giles County Commission include:
• Requesting state officials add meat processing and training to the curriculum at Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
• Increasing pay for part-time employees of the Giles County Ambulance Service.
• Rescinding a Nuisance Law passed by the county commission in 2003.
• New and renewal Notaries Public at Large.
• Appointing County Commissioner Gayle Jones to the Library Board to complete the unexpired term of County Commissioner Duane Jones.
