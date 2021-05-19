The Giles County Commission approved several end of the year amendments to the county and school system budgets as commissioners prepare to turn their attention to budget for 2021-22.
Meeting in its May session Monday, the commission approved what Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners has described as “clean up” amendments for proper accounting purposes. All of these amendments were approved.
Also approved was a transfer of funds for the Giles County School System which involves moving $500,000 from the school system’s fund balance to a federal projects line item in the budget. The money is used to fund federal projects that will be reimbursed after the projects are complete.
In other business, the county commission:
• Approved new Notaries Public.
• Approved county department reports.
• Approved an agreement to use Hyper-Reach as the county’s emergency warning system.
• Approved the Giles County Trustee report to balance the 2019 tax aggregate.
As they work to wrap up the current fiscal year, the commission is preparing to consider the county’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1.
Several county commission committee meetings are scheduled over the next few weeks to discuss budgets and try to develop a budget that will be ready for the full commission to consider by the end of June.
Three such meetings (highway, schools and budget) were scheduled for today (Wednesday). After today’s meetings, commissioners were told they can pick up their copies of budget requests to review.
On Monday, May 24, the commission’s Budget Committee will meet at 9 a.m. to consider the 2021-22 budget. The budget process is scheduled to be completed that day, with a lunch break provided if necessary. The results of this meeting are expected to be forwarded to the full commission as the proposed 2021-22 county budget along with the county property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.
The May 24 meeting has been moved to the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse in order to accommodate more people.
The next full county commission monthly meeting is scheduled for June 21.
