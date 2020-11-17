Giles County employees who have continued to work through the COVID pandemic shutdown will receive bonuses funded through state and federal COVID grant money.
The Giles County Commission approved Monday a proposal from County Executive Melissa Greene to provide the bonuses for county employees who she commended for their efforts over the past several months.
“Our employees have been here and our first responders have been here and they’ve been on the front lines, especially our health department, OEM, ambulance service and our custodial staff,” Greene said. “We’re not, as a governmental agency, able to do much for them. We weren’t able to give them raises this year. I would love to do something for our employees.”
Greene presented the proposal to the commission’s Property Committee last week, noting that some of the grant funding must be used before the end of the year or it will be lost.
At the committee meeting, Greene highlighted diverse ways the county has found to use grant money from the federal CARES Act and from the Governor’s Grant, both related to COVID and costs related to statewide shutdowns. More information on COVID related grant spending will be available in upcoming editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN.
Greene advised that $51,000 from the federal CARES Act is available to be used as one-time hazard pay to first responders, including the sheriff’s department, ambulance service, Office of Emergency Management and custodial staff. Each employee in these departments will receive a $450 bonus.
Employees who don’t fall under the CARES Act first responder category will receive a $250 per employee one-time bonus from Governor’s Grant funding. These include office staff and the highway department, according to Greene, but not school system employees. Greene said $38,650 is available for these bonuses after other expenditures from the Governor’s Grant.
“This is all from grant money,” she stressed, noting that no county taxpayer or fee generated revenue will be used to fund the bonuses. “I’m here to tell you it’s been an extraordinary year and they’ve stepped up.”
The 18 county commissioners in attendance at Monday’s meeting approved the proposal unanimously.
Economic Development
Giles County Economic Development Executive Director David Hamilton presented a monthly update to the Giles County Commission.
The county’s unemployment rate dropped by more than two points to 5.6 percent, according to Hamilton, who noted it is lower than both the state and national unemployment numbers.
Hamilton also gave an update on EDC projects that included a notation of the recent announcement that Frito Lay will add 100 new jobs with a $100 million expansion over the next three years. Hamilton said the investment indicates that Frito Lay is committed to staying in Giles County.
A team of five Korean executives have been in Giles County to consider the Timken building for a facility that would employ 100-300 people, according to Hamilton.
Hamilton added that local industry Tenneplas is considering an expansion that would bring up to 40 new jobs, and another existing industry is considering an expansion that would add 50 jobs.
Giles County EDC is assisting a company that is searching for 25-30 acres at Exit 1 or Exit 6 on Interstate 65 for an agriculture related project. Anyone with information should call Hamilton at 363-9138.
Hamilton also noted that a group is currently being organized to talk about the impact of the potential UT/Martin Methodist merger on the community, including infrastructure and services.
In other business at its monthly meeting Monday, the county commission:
• Heard from Greene that the Giles County Agri Park will host a drive-thru light display for the holidays. The display will be accessible Dec. 11-13. Pre-lit trees have been purchased and local organizations and businesses have been invited to decorate them for the exhibit. More information coming soon in the PULASKI CITIZEN.
• Heard from Greene that the annual tree lighting ceremony at the Giles County Courthouse will be Thursday, Dec. 3. More information coming soon in the PULASKI CITIZEN.
• Approved new and renewal Notaries Public.
• Approved agreements for the county and the sheriff’s department.
• Received reports from county departments.
