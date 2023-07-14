The Giles County Commission will consider rolling budgetary items from one fiscal year to the other when it meets in regular session next week.
The county commission meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, July 17, on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse. The meeting will be available live and on demand on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
Giles County Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners said the budget amendment to be considered involves rolling over outstanding purchases and two grants remaining from the 2022-23 fiscal year onto the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Moore-Sumners said rolling the funds over after the beginning of the fiscal year makes it easier for accounting and is preferred by state auditors.
2022-23 Spending
Another item expected to be added to the amendment next week came from information shared by Moore-Sumners at a July 7 Budget Committee meeting.
During that meeting, Moore-Sumners estimated from the expense side that the county’s budget netted $400,000 over what was expected during the 2022-23 fiscal year.
That number, she said, comes from unexpended funds in the budget.
Moore-Sumners added that total revenues for the year will take a bit longer to collect, but expressed hope that revenues increased over the past year to add more to the county’s fund balance.
She praised the county departments for tight spending that returns money back each year.
“Our county departments are extremely conservative,” Moore-Sumners said. “We can pretty much gauge what we are going to spend unless something catastrophic occurs. I can’t say enough about our county offices.”
Emergency Services Committee Chairman David Wamble asked the Budget Committee to approve using the unspent funds from the Ambulance Service and Emergency Services budgets to fund $175,000 for an ambulance remount.
Wamble said the emergency services committee had approved using unspent funds for the remount a few months ago, but were waiting on the budget numbers. With Moore-Sumners’ announcement on the unexpended funds, he asked that the item be added to the budget amendment for the July 17 full commission meeting.
The request was recommended to the full commission by a vote of 6-1 with District 3 Commissioner David Adams voting no.
Meeting
It was discussed on July 7 whether it was necessary for the county commission to meet in July, since its June meeting was held later in the month and there are no pressing issues.
However, discussion among the seven budget committee members and other county commissioners in attendance indicated that the July meeting is required under the county commission’s rules and cannot, under those rules, be canceled without the approval of
the full commission.
District 2 Commissioner Terry Jones estimated the cost to the county to be $2,000-$3,000 to hold the meeting, calling it a technicality.
District 4 Commissioner Roger Reedy noted that there is a cost to running government by rules, adding that the governing body sets its rules and is not allowed to bypass them for convenience or to save money.
“They are there for a purpose,” Reedy said.
On July 10, County Executive Graham Stowe issued a recommendation from the County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS) that the county should follow through with the July meeting and consider revising its rules to provide for more flexibility in the future.
Stowe also sent the following recommended change to county commission Rule 1: “When there is no urgent business to warrant a meeting and statutory public notice may be made, a meeting can be canceled with unanimous agreement between the Chair, Chair Pro-Tempore, Clerk and Finance Officer.”
In other business during its July 17 meeting, the county commission is expected to:
• Consider county department reports, agreements, grants and contracts.
• Consider new and renewal Notaries Public at Large.
• Consider electing Marvin David Boyd, Edward Durant and Robert London as judicial commissioners.
• Hear from new Pulaski/Giles County Economic Development Commission Executive Director Phil Reese.
Any county commissioner is allowed to bring any item to the floor of the monthly county commission meeting, whether or not that item is on the published agenda for that meeting.
