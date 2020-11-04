After being sent an aged news article informing her of its existence, Giles County Executive Melissa Greene opened a time capsule Oct. 30 that was placed behind a plaque in the lobby of the Giles County Courthouse Annex (originally known as the Union Bank building) 50 years ago.
This year commemorates the building’s and the time capsule’s 50th year anniversary.
Ray Rost, a Giles County resident who was the youngest shareholder for the bank when he was present as the capsule was positioned in the wall 50 years ago, came to see history revealed.
Yvonne Brown, a sixth district county commissioner who was in attendance with her granddaughter, was by Greene’s side as she pulled pieces of history out of the metal box found in a notch in the wall behind the plaque noting the building’s dedication.
Items such as photographs and newspapers (including the PULASKI CITIZEN) were removed from the box.
“This is a very historical event for me,” Brown said.
Barbara Garrett Nicholson, archivist for Giles County, said the photographs were labeled well and some were even dated.
“It’s amazing archivally that we will have these in the archives where people can come and maybe find their grandma and grandpa or ancestors — there are some older photographs in here people brought — and know what they look like,” Nicholson insisted. “I think it is wonderful for Giles County.”
Greene said the items will be on display for a couple of months, adding that plans are being made to replace the capsule with a new box in January.
“I look forward to filling the next box for the future,” Nicholson added.
Giles Countians will be asked to submit items they would like to be placed in the new time capsule for the next 50 years.
