Giles County will request the City of Pulaski to deed a small parcel of property to the county to accommodate upgrades at the animal shelter.
The request to the city was approved by the county commission’s Property Committee and later by the full Giles County Commission last week.
County Executive Melissa Greene said a new building planned at the Giles County Animal Shelter is on property jointly owned by the city and the county, and is actually located on a different parcel of land than the current building at the animal shelter.
Greene said the county needs to own the property on which the new building is to be built. The proposal, as she described it, would take one piece of property and divide it into three with two pieces remaining jointly owned and the one small piece where the new building would be located deeded to the county only.
The county is asking the city to deed the one parcel to the county at no cost. The animal shelter services the entire county, including the city of Pulaski.
The full county commission approved the request unanimously during its monthly meeting Jan. 19. The commission’s property committee met before the full commission meeting and gave its approval of the proposed request.
At the property committee meeting, Greene also provided an update on the COVID grant funding the county has received.
The county’s CARES Act funding of $442,000 was submitted and received on time. This funding included the purchase of the old Schwan’s building on Highway 31 North for Office of Emergency Management COVID-related use.
Also included in the CARES Act funding was a new ambulance and $51,000 in salaries for county employees for COVID-related pay.
Other grant funded projects include:
• Changing the lighting at the Giles County Sheriff’s office to LED is in the process of releasing specifications for bidding.
• New lighting at the Giles County Agri Park is in the process of developing specifications scheduled to be released for bidding in February.
• Sidewalks at the Giles County Courthouse are scheduled to be repaired when the weather improves.
• Doors that allow emergency exit in the Giles County Courthouse Annex are in the quote phase.
Greene said Governor Grant funding has to be spent by the end of June with a lot of projects to get completed by then.
“All the money is being used as it is eligible,” Greene said.
During the Jan. 19 full commission meeting the county commission:
• Approved the naming of three bridges in Giles County in honor and memory of James E. Moore, Danny Ray Cobb and Billy Turner.
• Approved the 2021 County Road List.
• Authorized the Giles County Highway Department to do work with the county’s municipalities when requested.
• Approved paying Giles County employees for COVID-19 related leave and extending up to 80 hours of pay for employees.
• Elected Notaries Public at Large.
