As the freeze of the Christmas weekend gave way last week to temperatures in the 60s, many Giles Countians went from rolling blackouts to boiling water, or no water. 

After several days of single-digit lows and highs that never got out of the teens, last week’s thaw brought the revelation of broken and busted pipes that, along with dripping faucets during the freeze, drained water storage tanks across the county.

