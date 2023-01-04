As the freeze of the Christmas weekend gave way last week to temperatures in the 60s, many Giles Countians went from rolling blackouts to boiling water, or no water.
After several days of single-digit lows and highs that never got out of the teens, last week’s thaw brought the revelation of broken and busted pipes that, along with dripping faucets during the freeze, drained water storage tanks across the county.
“During the recent unprecedented freezing temperatures, multiple water systems across the southern United States experienced interruptions in service,” Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley said. “The freezing temperatures in Giles County caused lines to rupture in the city system and at various private service laterals which increased system demand dramatically.”
The result was homes, especially in the southern and eastern portions of the county, with little to no water, and ultimately many customers with water were warned by their utility districts to boil it before consuming it.
“First and foremost, nobody ever needs to go without water this long and we know that,” Brindley said.
After a weekend of being asked to conserve energy due to unprecedented load on TVA’s grid, all Giles Countians were urged last week to conserve water to allow crews the time they needed to repair busted lines and allow tanks to start refilling to levels adequate for pumping. Brindley noted that TVA’s rolling blackouts also reportedly wreaked havoc on water system pumps across the TVA service area.
Calling the last two weeks “a perfect storm” of events, Brindley said as the majority of Giles Countians get their water service back local officials and water service providers will be meeting to evaluate the circumstances and find ways to mitigate the issues that led to the water crisis last week.
“Everyone has issues, but now is the time to come together and figure out how to fix it,” Brindley said. “I know going forward that the county and city governments are going to have a stronger working relationship with the water districts.”
As the temperatures rose mid-week, the gravity of the situation became increasingly clear that the Pulaski Water Department, Minor Hill Utility District, South Giles Utility District and Tarpley Shop Utility District had system leaks that had to be stopped in order to get tanks back up to operating levels.
Pulaski’s Magazine Road tank proved pivotal due to a main line break that was difficult to reach, and because the tank is vital in supplying Tarpley Shop, South Giles and Minor Hill.
Pulaski City Administrator Terry Harrison said a six-inch line from the Magazine Road tank broke almost completely in half. Because the water was running into a nearby creek, the leak was difficult to locate, Harrison said. Once located, a person near the leak informed a city worker that it had been leaking for approximately three days. Harrison estimated the pipe was losing 1,000-1,500 gallons per minute, which over three days drained a half-full one million gallon tank.
As the week went on, Giles County Executive Graham Stowe and Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley worked together to give Giles Countians as much information as possible and to help coordinate repair efforts.
Throughout last week and into the weekend, progress was met each day with new challenges. As tanks filled and water started flowing to homes, many residents found out they too had leaks that cumulatively started draining the already dangerously low storage tanks. Additionally, people who were without water for several days started using water, which pulled even more from tanks with levels far from stable.
In the midst of the recovery, Minor Hill Utility District, South Giles Utility District and Tarpley Shop Utility District all issued Boil Water Statements that remain in effect for all or most of their customers as of press time yesterday (Tuesday).
Stowe and Brindley called for voluntary water conservation by all Giles Countians, since most of Giles County’s water is supplied from the same source. Few, if any, City of Pulaski residents were without water, but all Giles Countians were asked to voluntarily conserve to help the Magazine Road tank to fill.
Businesses also contributed to the effort to conserve and to help those without water. Giles Hotel offered to fill potable water containers for anyone in Giles County without water for most of last week. Splash-n-Dash Car Wash owner Joseph Dunavant had already closed one of his car washes in Pulaski and agreed to close down Splash-n-Dash Car Wash Dec. 29. Motel 6 at Exit 14 offered showers to those without water. The Pulaski Water Department also sent workers to Minor Hill Utility District to help with broken lines, which is something the city is always willing to do, Brindley added.
Adding to the issue, especially for Tarpley Shop Utility District, was already existing problems with Pulaski’s Industrial Park South tank that allowed it to only be partially filled. This slowed the recovery of the Tarpley Shop Utility tanks and the recovery of service to many of its customers.
Brindley and Harrison noted that the city was already in the process of addressing the issues with the IPS tank. That included already securing a grant and approximately 50 percent of the engineering complete on the project when the cold temperatures came.
“The City of Pulaski is currently implementing a project consisting of a water booster pumping station near the Industrial Park South Tank which will prevent this tank from draining if a large leak were to occur between Industrial Park South and the City of Pulaski,” Brindley said. “This station will also increase the pressure available to our valued customers served by this tank including the Tarpley Shop Utility District and the local industrial customers.”
Stowe and Brindley have identified communications as a key issue that arose during the past week, and while identifying the problems with the system is key, both encouraged everyone involved to avoid trying to shift blame onto others.
“Graham and I have worked extremely well together,” Brindley said. “I appreciate his leadership and all he’s done to make this situation better.”
As of press time yesterday (Tuesday), water service was reportedly restored to all county customers with the exception of some homes at higher elevations.
