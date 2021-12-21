The time capsule that had rested behind a plaque in the Courthouse Annex lobby has been returned to its original resting place.
Giles County Executive Melissa Greene opened the time capsule Oct. 30, 2020, and those in attendance at the Courthouse Annex (originally the Union Bank building) had the chance to review its contents.
Now, the time capsule has been filled with pieces of history once again.
On Dec. 15, members of the community, along with county officials and Greene and her family, gathered for the momentous occasion.
Greene thanked Giles Countian Dan Watson for informing the county of the news article written about the time capsule that had been placed there 50 years prior to its unveiling.
Giles County Archivist Barbara Nicolson said the historical society took inventory of all the items that were placed in the reinstalled box.
Since the time capsule is expected to remain in the wall for another 50 years, Greene said her son, Lex, should remember the date because it was his 16th birthday.
The time capsule was then returned to its place in the wall until someone removes the plaque to uncover its relics once more.
